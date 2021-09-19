Matilda De Angelis Amplifies Glamor In Silver Sequin Dress In Naples

She rose to fame as the star of the exciting drama The Undoing.

And Matilda De Angelis certainly stepped up the glamor in a sparkling silver mini dress as she attended the Nastri d’Argento Grandi Serie Internazionali awards ceremony in Naples on Saturday.

The actress, 25, showcased her slender physique in the dress with a shimmering overlay as she posed at the event.

Magnificent: Matilda De Angeli, 25, stepped up the glamor as she attended the Nastri d’Argento Grandi Serie Internazionali award ceremony in Naples on Saturday

Matilda slipped into the flowing black dress that boasted a sheer silver layer adorned with sequins.

The star teamed the dress with black strappy heels and her glossy brown braids styled into sleek waves.

Mathilde was shooting beforeFly Mussolini to Rome.

Gorgeous: The actress showcased her slender physique in the dress with a shimmering overlay as she posed at the event

Not much was revealed about the film, but it is likely to focus on the ruthless Italian dictator of the same name, who ruled the country from 1922 to 1943.

Forming the fascist party in 1919, the journalist used his veterans organization to terrorize his political opponents – known as the black shirts – and, after joining the coalition government in 1921, gradually seized power as that dictator.

Eventually, Mussolini was overthrown by Allied troops at the height of World War II, and after fleeing north, was captured by partisans and shot dead in 1945.

Flawless: Matilda slipped into the flowing black dress that boasted a sheer silver layer adorned with sequins

Despite being buried in an unmarked grave in 1946, Mussolini’s body was stolen by fascist supporters before being found, with a missing leg, four months later.

It has been an exciting few months for the actress after she rose to fame late last year for her role as Elena in The Undoing alongside Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Mathilde previously revealed thather very first role was the lead role in an Italian film after an open casting and she got the role because the director was looking for an “unprofessional actress who had a specific accent from a specific region of Italy”.

The star said she had never studied acting and instead learned on the job, which can be both “awesome” and “scary.”