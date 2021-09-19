DC Fashion Week Founder Ean Williams To Host Charity Pink Carpet Event Fashion Show | Advertisement





Fashion designer Ean Williams will host the fifth annual Pink Carpet Event charity fashion show. It previously hosted in 2019. As the founder of DC Fashion Week and celebrating its 35th International Salon of Couture Collections, Williams brings his in-depth knowledge of the fashion industry to this year’s event. Williams has produced fashion shows for a number of clients and enjoys working with organizations that give back to the community. Seeing this as his ministry, he has lent his talents to help charities such as the National Breast Cancer Society, The House of Ruth, SOME, Wednesdays Child and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. The Charity Pink Carpet Event Fashion Show began as a signature event of Singleton Enterprises, but was officially established as a non-profit in 2019. It was founded in honor of Johnnie Mae Simpson, the aunt of the founders, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 1997. It is also a show of admiration for a colleague who survived not only breast cancer but also a subsequent aneurysm, but who continues to conquer every day with unwavering optimism and joy. And the Pink Carpet event pays homage to the many fiery Pink Carpet warriors who continue to fight disease. The event will take place on October 9 at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts located at 95 Riverside Parkway in southern Stafford County. The VIP experience begins at 5 p.m. and doors open for general admission at 6 p.m. Discover the latest trends for men and women from a multitude of designers. The headliner creator will be Carl Trogdon of Baltimore, Maryland. Dress to impress and come cheer on the Pink Carpet Warriors as they kill the trail.

