The fashion articles for August 2021 that our editors never tire of





Summer doesn’t go away right away. With the last month of the summer season finally here, our team of fashion editors are shopping accordingly, filling our online baskets with everything from strappy sandals and standout swimwear to stylish straw bags. Whether you’re in the middle of a heatwave or just starting to anticipate the first fall breeze, these choices will have you adapting to the beach, the pool, and everywhere in between. But fear not: you don’t have to completely change your look or reevaluate your entire wardrobe. These summer picks are to update your outfit with a few neat accessories, like sparkly balls or neon fringe bags, or add to your assortment of easy wardrobe staples. Think colorful maxi dresses, bodysuits to wear with everything, or everyday tote bags. This is exactly what you need to spruce up your wardrobe before the end of the season. If you’ve been in a style rut, consider this your sartorial refresh. Our editors are constantly scouring the market for trends and independent pieces, and here we have all of the most exciting pieces we’ve seen recently. From easy bralettes to rubber slides, wide-brimmed hats with trendy stops, this is what the Bustle fashion team is buying this month. We only include products that have been independently selected by the Bustle editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Jessica Andrews, Associate Fashion Editor Although 2000s inspired fashion is my choice if ever I say, I went to a party again, this season I took inspiration from the 70s for my wardrobe, says Andrews. Something about loose maxi dresses, wide hair, platform sandals, and oversized sunglasses strikes me so perfectly in summer. Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises Fresh Bella Lemon Soft Cup Bra After spending almost 2 years without a bra at home, I don’t see myself attaching a wired device any time soon. Having said that, once I get back to the office, I will have to wear Something and this soft bra is the perfect fit. It’s made of nylon and mesh so it’s super comfortable, and the high waisted cups give me enough coverage to feel secure. Premium? It goes up to the 44G cup. Abacaxi gingham dress Have you ever seen gingham look so romantic? This dreamy mixed print dress makes a dramatic statement, but made from 100% Indian cotton, it’s comfortable enough to sleep on. My favorite part ? It is the work of Indo-American designer Sheena Sood whose work is often inspired by her culture and heritage. Ros’s sparkling laugh It’s not really in the summer until I have a glass of rosé and Risata Wines is one of my favorites. It has a brilliant aroma of strawberry, raspberry and delicate floral notes and goes so well with my grilled fish dishes. Cynthia Rowley Tallulah Dress Now that safe and socially distant marriages are possible, it looks like my calendar is filling up. I love this dress for all those chic outdoor events: the organza is fun and whimsical, and the color is so perfect for summer. I paired it with glittery shoes for a festive touch. Blouse Aritzia While some offices are opening up, for the most part I will be using Zoom for the foreseeable future. That means a lot of cute blouses will find their place in my wardrobe, like this sheer sleeve smocked chiffon top from Aritzia. Farm Rio striped trousers Don’t let the summer go by without a few extra vacations on the calendar. This month I’m planning to sneak into Napa to spend a lot of time enjoying the outdoors, and these striped pants will be the perfect casual piece to take on my trip. Ultra mega red leggings I’m a big fan of comfortable leggings that I can work out in or just relax at home. This style is fun and quirky but super durable and high quality and fun to pair with all the crop tops and tees I collected in my 40s. Mekita Rivas, Senior Fashion Editor Courtesy of Mekita Rivas My summer style is all about ease, says Rivas. I gravitate towards singular statement pieces that I can don without having to think too much. This is the season where I get a little more daring with prints, color and texture because let’s face it, it’s hot and you should be able to be bold without apologizing in your fashion choices! Canada Goose Hoodie A hoodie for the summer might seem counterintuitive, but how many times has a sudden drop in temperature left you looking for a little warmth? This cozy number is a perfect beach companion that will keep you comfortable on those chilly summer nights. White Cariuma Sneakers Classic white sneakers are a necessity all year round, but during the summer you might as well live in them. They go with everything from playful summer dresses to casual sporting hobbies. In addition, for each pair purchased, the brand will plant two trees. Now it’s going green. Top Johanna Ortiz Tropical prints are a summer staple, and this gorgeous design is sure to turn heads from happy hour to the dance floor. You can pair it with the matching skirt for a complete ensemble, or go for a more casual look with jeans and sandals. Grace Lee pink earrings Trendy earrings don’t always have to be big and bold. These delicate pink earrings are conversation starters in their own right and will add a touch of glamor to any look. Chelsea Paris heels Sometimes you just need a splash of color and a good pair of heels. What if you could have both at the same time? Well, consider your manipulated look. These cherry red heels are all you need to turn the heat up on your next date night. Fe Noel swimsuit The best part of summer is all the time you spend by the pool and at the beach. And that means more opportunities to show off your chic swimsuit, like this tropical-inspired one-piece that doubles as a bodysuit. Small bag of courage Solid canvas tote bags are functional but, let’s be honest, they can be a bit dull. Replace the boring tote with a playful tote that’s as practical as it is colorful. Flower by Maria Heels White heels are a staple in hot weather. Wear them with jeans, mini skirts or even sweatpants for a cool take on the high-low vibe. The straps and open toe silhouette add texture and visual interest, making them a bit higher than your mid heels. Montblanc x Maison Kitsun Tote Everyone had mixed feelings about returning to the office. But at least it provides an excuse to upgrade your work accessories, like with this quirky leather tote that has all the pockets and compartments you need. Avery Matera, fashion news editor Courtesy of Avery Matera While summer calls for denim cuts, as cooler weather drives the need for a good pair of cropped ankle-length jeans, my personal style remains pretty consistent throughout the year, says Matera. I’m looking for classics that will last forever, with bodysuits, striped cashmere, chic tote bags and leather jackets as pillars of my wardrobe. While I don’t usually walk away from a navy, black and white canvas, a family pandemic in North Carolina resulted in some pale pink additions that are a shock even to me, but I love it. Wolford bodysuit A bodysuit is a real must-have, whether you style it with cropped denim shorts or a cocktail skirt. Ease of carrying is a must, with no risk of settling, pulling or unfolding. And having texted hundreds of combinations, Wolford still takes the cake in terms of elegance, fit, and lasting quality. The Sweater Line You can never have too many stripes. And the best place to head for the classic model is La Ligne. While I find it very hard to stick to just one purchase from the New York-based brand a week, well, their new Hardy sweater is next on the list. With a cropped silhouette that isn’t quite cropped, it’s knitted from their delicious 7-ply 100% cashmere you’ll want to live in. Bea Bongiasca enamel earrings There is something whimsical and elegant about Bea Bongiascas’ designs and I keep dreaming of them for fall. Even though I’m generally opposed to everything too much The colorful, two-tone enamel hoops that are part of her classic collection in bright azure, candy pink and kelly green are exactly what I wanted to see under my hair as I walked down the street. Virgin Sun Oil for the Body One of my favorite launches lately is Virgin Suncare, which is a vegetable body oil that offers a sun-kissed glow and heavenly scent, but also offers natural SPF sunscreen. Although it was previously only available in a full-size bottle, the brand has just released a new size Il Piccolo which is perfect for travel. Céline Bucket Bag When it comes to handbag follies, my MO is that it has to be as easy to throw away as my canvas bags. And that’s exactly what the classic Celine Sangle bag is. It can hold a laptop, plus whatever else you want to put inside, while still making you feel like an everyday bag, not a bulky weekend bag. That said, throw in some clothes for an impromptu beach weekend this fall! It will also work for that. Cashmere blend polo shirt Preppy tennis clothing has peaked for this fall, and while this uniformed former college student doesn’t wade her way into a store to buy a pleated miniskirt, collared shirts are slowly making their way back into my lexicon. My favorite piece for the season is this exclusive Intermix cashmere polo shirt, which is just boxy enough without feeling. too much cowardly. Alix shirt from Bohemia Alix of Bohemia has this uncanny ability to distinguish between bohemian and preppy, creating an arsenal of crisp button-down shirts that to feel unique, even if they are not. She has started making a small amount of shirts and dresses that go beyond her custom debut and are currently ripe for picking. Agolde Jeans I consider myself a big connoisseur of denim, but until this fall I had never slipped into Agolde jeans. Whether you go for a high-waisted straight leg, cropped flare fit, ’90s-style wide leg, or cropped cuts, their denim weave literally flatters everyone, day or night. Tory Burch tableware I love entertaining and this dinnerware set from Tory Burch is the perfect colorful yet chic addition to my dining table. Founder’s Ring There is something so classic about a signet ring. Foundrae took a heavenly approach to the style, sprinkling theirs with embossed diamond stars. With the number noted, this ring represents the classic seven types of love that the brand explains as defined thousands of years ago.

