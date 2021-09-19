Cast of 27 dresses: where are they now?





Always a bridesmaid! 27 dresses captivated audiences in 2008 with her romantic comedy screenplay, female lead role, and variety of ugly bridesmaid dresses. Jane’s Romantic Story (Katherine heigl) being obsessed with weddings while pining for her boss George (Edward burns) is a tale as old as time. While Jane falls victim to her sister Tess’ planning (Malin Akerman) nuptials to George during the movie, she finally realizes that being a bridesmaid isn’t that bad. In fact, when she takes her own vows with love interest turned nemesis, Kevin (James marsden), Jane finds herself with 27 women supporting her and standing by her side. The heartwarming ending proves that friendship can overcome anything, even a Blown by the wind-a themed dress or swimsuit and a tulle skirt with a matching swim cap for a diving ceremony. On the film’s 10th anniversary, Heigl celebrated her memorable character and iconic wardrobe. It’s been 10 years since I had the privilege of being part of one of my favorite 27 dresses projects! the Grey’s Anatomy alum wrote via Instagram in January 2018. At the time, I was a 28 year old girl planning her own wedding and wearing Invisalign to fix my teeth that were snagging for wedding photos. Now, I’m a 39-year-old mother of three who is celebrating 10 years of marriage and letting my clinging teeth make a comeback because I ultimately loved them better that way. The actress added: Happy 10 years 27 dresses! I had the time of my life being a part of your good old fashioned romantic tatting and am so grateful to have had the experience, made friends and kept the memories! # 27dresses. A year later, Heigl reconnected with his film partners to Entertainment weeklies question of reunion. During the cast meet, Marsden revealed what stage he was still interviewed for when his character sang Bennie and the Jets with Jane after being drenched in a storm. I think no one ever knows when you’re shooting something that’s going to stand the test of time, the Westworld the actor told the magazine in February 2019, adding that fans had asked him to perform Bennie and the Jets in bars. I think there is a sincerity in the film that gives it legs. Two months later, Akerman teased a possible 27 dresses following, telling Us weekly exclusively that Heigl talked about making another movie. She was like, we should do a baby shower [movie] where it’s like, 27 babies or something like that where you’re always the one going to the baby shower, but never the one having the baby, she recalls in April 2019. So, did that! While there is no plan for an actual sequel, fans can see what the cast of 27 dresses since its release in 2008 by scrolling down:

