The last dance ends in a familiar way for the generation of Sussex near-men

NICK FRIEND AT EDGBASTON: It was the last hurray for Chris Jordan and Phil Salt as Sussex stars, the latest in a long line of senior players leaving Hove for new pasture; not for the first time, they came just short

It’s not the last dance, but it’s the last time this team will play together, said Will Beer, smiling as he spoke to The cricketer before the day of the finals with an air of nostalgia about a Sussex side that were built to win this title but are now in the midst of a gradual breakup.

Somehow, four straight knockout stage appearances later, the crown has slipped away from them again. A team with nearly 2,000 T20 appearances between them, the franchise experience flowing from their ears, admired throughout the competition but empty-handed, without the prize that seemed to be their destiny.

No team deserved nothing, just like no match has ever been won on reputation alone. You’re only the better side on paper if you show up and lift the trophy, Beer says knowingly. And we failed to do so.

But it was the last hurray for Chris Jordan and Phil Salt as Sussex stars, the latest in a long line of senior players leaving Hove for new pastures.

We can’t lose our best players all the time, said Luke Wright in his pre-game press conference, the T20 County skipper and one of the two survivors alongside Beer in their victory at the title in 2009, when Archie Lenham was four and Darren Stevens. who finished undefeated on 47 for Kent was 33.

Danny Briggs and Laurie Evans left their White Balls unit last year, while Michael Burgess, the wicket keeper in their 2018 final loss to Worcestershire, has since moved to Warwickshire.

The clubs’ strategy in red ball cricket has been clarified this summer, trusting a batch of talented youngsters, who have all impressed at different stages of a long season. They will arrive well on time, and there is realism within the club about the immediate expectations of a team heavily dependent on Ben Brown as a senior personality and Tom Haines, the 22-year-old opener who has emerged this year. as a prolific running goalscorer.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice is back from Derbyshire, where he has become one of the nation’s top all-rounders, while Steven Finn will join Middlesex next year, replacing the retired Stuart Meaker.

Darren Stevens achieved his best T20 score since 2015

In short, times are changing. Salt left for Lancashire, Jordan, then returned to Surrey, where he began his professional career. Whether it’s fair to pin these particular departures to The Hundred may not be that simple; neither of the two England international players would have had a hard time attracting interested parties if they had stayed where they were, and they are not likely to be released by Manchester Originals or Southern Brave.

It was their last chance to win a crown that passed them, despite four successive quarter-finals, two of which ended in disappointment on the day of the finals. Subsequently, head coach James Kirtley lamented this year’s competition schedule which left his side without Rashid Khan, now serving in the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

We said the T20 would be in one block [next year], he said. I think it will be very beneficial for everyone. Since beating Yorkshire in the quarter-finals last month, their young Red Balls team have been heavily beaten three times twice in an inning. All the momentum created by the Rashids match-winning cameo he helicoptered 27 on nine balls had dissipated.

During the day, they felt a drummer’s light, and this looked at an order of magnitude once Wright and Salt were made redundant in the power play.

The Next Generation of Sussex: How James Coles, Archie Lenham and Danial Ibrahim are setting the trend

They were beaten by the brilliance of Daniel Bell-Drummond, whose 51-ball 82 was the sixth best score in Finals Day history. He initially took 15 from David Wieses and 18 from Tymal Mills, although the latter later returned to take wickets in successive balls, playing with the kind of express rhythm that would have satisfied Eoin Morgan with a month away from the T20 World Cup. We just watched the blocks a bit slowly, Kirtley added.

Lenham was used sparingly, sharing rotational duties with Beer. Despite his age, he’s never been impressed, although that shouldn’t come as such a surprise. He impressed on his debut, won three wickets in his first TV appearance, and was rewarded with a replacement call-up at Camp Southern Braves Hundred. A reminder in the midst of this changing of the guard that there is a bright future on the south coast. Indeed, Mills and Ravi Bopara both signed new T20 deals only in recent weeks.

In the week of Peter Tregos ‘retirement and Rikki Clarkes’ final blossoming, however, enter Stevens, 45, who hadn’t played for Kent in the Blast since 2017 before this year.

Chris Jordan joins Surrey next season

The story is now well told: the second wind which convinced the club to extend its career and which subsequently launched this extraordinary Indian summer which is in its third year. He was loaned to Derbyshire in 2019 but was not part of their squad for their semi-final against Essex. Two years later he was on hand to record his highest T20 score since 2015 against the death bowlers of England, dropping his young colleagues from 94 for 5 to a total of 168 for 8, including a shot ramp of Jordan with a thin leg inside the ring. It’s no surprise to us, to be honest, Bell-Drummond laughed after the fact. His eyes are still so healthy.

Fifteen days after Lenham’s birth in 2004, Stevens won the Twenty20 Cup. His cameo ensured him the chance to win a second one in the evening. Fred Klaassen, who was part of the Dutch T20 World Cup squad, was a left-field choice as a Hundred wildcard earlier this summer, but he was superb taking 4 for 17.

For Jordan and Salt, however, it’s the end. We have to take a proper look at the team as a whole, Kirtley admitted. These are two major gaps to be filled. They’re hard people to replace, so I guess it’s about trying to find the balance among your English-skilled players and then looking at the options overseas. We will delve into this in detail.

He was, however, optimistic: I see that we can strengthen ourselves in a few areas.

As is his glorious custom, Salt didn’t die wondering, giving as much as he gave, before stepping back and aiming for something violent on Edgbaston Road. And when Jordan dressed to long-term Bell-Drummond, he punched his bat desperately as he stepped off the field.

I think there is that determination and tenacity in the squad to make sure we put in our best performance, even if we lose, but just so we can come away with our heads held high, added Beer, who was not. not come out at the end. . He is out of contract at the end of the season, but hopes to get an extension.

All was not lost while George Garton was still involved: he made 41 and will now leave for a stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, a nod to his progress as a white ball cricketer. Mills will be setting up for his first action in England in four years a well-deserved reminder, the result of a lot of hard work and persistence.

Sussex will return next year. No doubt, added Kirtley, whose squad is still heavily armed, just without two of the stars of this almost masculine generation.



