Delaware County 2-year-old takes a walk at New York Fashion Week





A two-year-old from Delaware County is home after walking to New York Fashion Week. News On 6’s Ashlyn brothers met Aria Duffield after her big debut. Now, a lot of little girls love to dress up, but Aria Duffield doesn’t just settle for tutus and sequins. You could say his path is a little different than most 2 year olds. Duffield heads for the runway. Mum, Shantel Duffield, said last week that Aria took the stage for New York Fashion Week at Gotham Hall in New York City. “It was huge because I don’t come from a wealthy family, or you know someone who’s up there,” Duffield said. We are told that Aria wore Charjean Couture at New York Fashion Week “Prestige”. This is the Charjean couture. The designer had to take every imaginable step to make sure it fits Aria perfectly. Duffield said his daughter got the job via Facebook. She told us that around 400 girls were considered and that Aria was one of the 20 who were chosen. “I can’t stop smiling. I can’t stop smiling,” Duffield said. Duffield believes representation is important and is proud that his daughter can represent her Hispanic and Native American heritage. “The lady from the fashion show told me that she chose Aria because Aria’s look was different from everyone else. Aria has an exotic look to her,” said Duffield. Aria was also able to walk near Victoria Henley, who was an America’s Next Top Model contestant in 2012. After parading the catwalk, the models took to the red carpet for photos. Aria showed up for the photo but had other plans for the big day. “This girl was back on the track trying to get back on the track,” Duffield said. She will be back on the runway in December where Duffield said Aria will be featured in another fashion show at Disney World. Duffield said this was just the start for his daughter. “Everyone, even from the small town Eucha can be whatever they want to be,” Duffield said

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newson6.com/story/6146839f4dd0360bf7d20f1d/delaware-county-2yearold-walks-in-new-york-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos