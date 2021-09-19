Bill Maher Ridiculous Met Gala for Maskless Double Standard and AOC ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress





In last night’s HBO episode Real time with Bill Maher, the late-night host ridiculed the Met Gala in New York for their celebrity photo ops without masks as workers were forced to wear masks due to COVID-19 protocols in what appeared to be the least obvious for Maheras, a liberal double standard. During the evening’s roundtable discussion on the show, Maher displayed a number of red carpet photos of the event onscreen showing maskless guests assisted by staff wearing masks. This disconnect, Maher says, is a perfect example of the types of scenarios that are becoming mainstream in 2021 as people navigate more lax restrictions in an attempt to return to some sort of normalcy. I noticed something in the photos of the event, said Maher, who I saw, having attended a few parties since the start of the pandemic i.e. people who attend parties do not wear masks. But the waiters wear masks. There is something about this that is not liberal for me. These are the liberal swells of the world. But if everyone was vaccinated, do germs know who the right people are ?! It seems a bit wrong. Panelist Dan Savage agreed with the sentiment saying it seemed a bit of a theater of safety but you’re not going to get a kick back from me. The writer and podcast host, however, tried to play devil’s advocate by pointing out that a certain wearing of a mask during events is better than nothing to limit the spread of the virus. But, let’s get the helper to wear the mask? Maher replied. Is that the liberal approach? Savage again highlighted the data that suggests the masks are effective in reducing viral transmission, to which Maher replied: Yes, that’s why surgeons wear them. Another panelist, Gillian Tett, author and reporter for the Financial Times, applied her knowledge of anthropology. I care a lot about the signals and the signals they send out, she said. Having photos of celebrities without masks next to waiters who wear masks does not send the right signal about community responsibility. Savage longed for “a place where people don’t end up wearing them on planes and assaulting flight attendants.” Maher then targeted Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who wore a controversial white dress at the event decorated with red letters spelling out the slogan Tax the Rich. Maher took issue with the slogan, referring to the fact that New York’s richest 65,000 residents paid 51% of all municipal taxes collected last year. They pay taxes, he says. It’s not like we’re not taxing the rich at all. Savage and Tett aggressively challenged Maher’s position, citing the recent increase in income inequality across the country. Michael is a music and television junkie with a passion for most things that are not complete and utter boredom. You can follow him on Twitter @Tweetskoor Flux Real time with Bill Maher on HBO Max

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://decider.com/2021/09/18/bill-maher-ridicules-met-gala-for-maskless-double-standard-aocs-tax-the-rich-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

