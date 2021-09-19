Yung Miami is ready for more in the fashion world





Release evening of the mulatto album “Queen Of Da Douf” Source: Prince Williams / Getty Last night, the fashion girls were out for Marcell Von Berlin’s show in Los Angeles and only serve looks and beautiful faces all night long. Among those present were the City Girls Than Miami, who appeared in a stunning hot pink look that made onlookers pale all night long. For the event, Yung Miami wore a hot pink suit, matching blazer and pants that, while oversized, fit the rapper perfectly. The look was appropriately crafted by Marcell Von Berlin and designed by longtime Miami stylist Bryon Javar. The pink suit featured sequins all over with Miami opting for the shirtless look underneath, showing off a subtle yet sexy neckline for the festivities. She paired the look with a shiny silver handbag, minimal jewelry, and makeup, and wore her hair in an asymmetrical, straight bob that was parted to one side. Check out the look below. She is really becoming a fashion girl, one fan commented on the photo, and we agree because our good sister is absolutely gorgeous! The Act Up rapper also shared the look from her own Instagram page, posting a few photos from the night, including one with Toni and Tamar Braxton from inside the event. I step up my mode thank you @marcellvonberlin to have me, Miami captioned the photo which was shared on their IG page. Phew !!!!! One of my favorites so far, stylist Bryon Javar commented on the photo carousel, apparently admiring his work. This is just the start of Yung Miami’s fashion adventure, as she put it. NYLON during the event that she is ready for more. The show was everything. I loved the collection from head to toe and am obsessed with Marcell, she says. I’m so excited to work with him in the future and would love to be on the show next year. Beauties, would you be here for a Yung Miami appearance at next year’s fashion show? Do not miss Yung Miami gets naughty in a sheer K Cavallrii dress Yung Miami and Lala Anthony serve style on a platter in their K Cavallrii jumpsuit

