Fashion
Shop for markdowns at Macy’s, Michael Kors and more
If online shopping is on your weekend to-do list, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you are looking to beautify your home Where bathroom, there are a lot of sales that you can buy right now.
If you are looking for new fall fashion pieces, you can save big at Michael kors and Nordstrom Support. Meanwhile, there are tons of household items markdowns at Macy’s, Bed bath and beyond and Overstock. Keep scrolling to buy all the discounts this weekend.
1. Macy’s
If you need to stock up on fall essentials for your wardrobe, kitchen or home, Macy’s has you covered. The retailer is currently holding a one-day sale with markdowns throughout the site from 40% to 60% on high-end products. Through Sunday 19 September, you can save big on autumn and winter decor. In the meantime, if you receive guests for the holidays, you can mark customer favorite sheet sets for as low as $ 28 ($ 42 off list price of $ 70) or top up Ralph Lauren Bath Towels for $ 11.20 each ($ 20.80 off the list price of $ 32).
Buy Macy’s One Day Sale (save 40-60%)
2. Michael Kors
Make a statement this weekend with a new crossbody bag, crossbody bag, or tote. Right now you can get exclusive access for sale KORSVIP at Michael kors and save 25% on full-price styles when you sign up for the KORSVIP free shopping rewards program and redeem the code TT25 at the register. For a classic and sophisticated crossbody bag, consider the Voyager logo medium tote, dropping from $ 298 to just $ 223.50 when you use the 25% discount code.
Shop the Michael Kors Fall Sale (Save 25%)
3. Bath in bed and beyond
Tidy up your home with epic markdowns on storage solutions for your kitchen, bathroom and closet during the Beyond organized sales at Bed Bath & Beyond. Now through Sunday September 26, you can save up to 25% on storage bins, baskets, bags, shelves and more. In addition, you can purchase additional markdowns on bedding, kitchen essentials and seasonal home decor. A great kitchen organization option is the IDesign vinyl turntable, currently down from $ 19.99 to just $ 14.99.
Buy the organized Beyond sale at Bed Bath & Beyond (save up to 25%)
4. Overstock
If you’re looking to spruce up your home for fall, now is the day to shop! Right now, you can save up to 70% on thousands of must-have products for your home during Overstock Fall Sale. Best of all, you can save even more on select items, with an additional 25% off select selections furniture, carpet, mattress, bedding and more. An excellent choice for the bedroom is the LUCID Comfort Collection 10 inch Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress, down from $ 343.49 to as low as $ 192.10 for the twin size, a savings of $ 151.39!
Buy Overstock Fall Home Sale (save up to 70%)
5. Nordstrom support
Shop the wardrobe essentials for women, men and kids this weekend up to 70% off Nordstrom Support. End of Season Clearance Sale includes great discounts on customer favorite brands including DKNY and Brooks Brothers. Besides getting big discounts on outfits for the whole family, you can also buy flash deals at men’s sportswear and women workout clothes This weekend.
Buy the Nordstrom Rack End of Season Sale (save up to 70%)
Prices were correct at the time of this article's publication, but may change over time.
