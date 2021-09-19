





0 Rice

RIC



0-3, 0-0 58 Texas

TEXAS



2-1, 0-0 Score by quarters Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F RIC

Rice 0 0 0 0 0 TEXAS

Texas 16 28 14 0 58 Game Recap: Football | 18.09.2021 Five different Longhorns find the end zone in Saturday’s victory.

Next game: Texan technology 09/25/2021 | 11:00 a.m. AUSTIN, Texas The University of Texas (2-1, 0-0) came home and made an offensive statement, shutting out Rice (0-3, 0-0) in a 58-0 win at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday night. Five different Longhorns scored touchdowns, highlighted by Bijan Robinson is three in the first half. KEY STATISTICS Texas wasted no time scoring, going down the field after nine plays for 69 yards. The opening practice was capped by a Bijan Robinson four-yard run for his fifth touchdown of the year.

four-yard run for his fifth touchdown of the year. After picking up Casey thompson and leading 56 yards, Rice missed a 29-yard FG attempt with just under three minutes left in the first.

and leading 56 yards, Rice missed a 29-yard FG attempt with just under three minutes left in the first. Roschon Johnson took a straight shot for a 72-yard rushing touchdown throughout his career to give Texas a 14-0 lead.

took a straight shot for a 72-yard rushing touchdown throughout his career to give Texas a 14-0 lead. Keilan Robinson Blocked a Rice punt that unrolled the end zone, resulting in a safety to extend the lead to 16-0.

Blocked a Rice punt that unrolled the end zone, resulting in a safety to extend the lead to 16-0. B. Robinson added his second half-time touchdown with a seven-yard run down center, capitalizing on a nine-game practice to bring the score to 23-0.

For the third time in the first half, B. Robinson found the end zone after a 62-yard run. This is the second time in his career with three touchdowns in a single game, tying his career high.

Casey thompson finished his 11 e pass from half time on a TD pass 20 yards to the left to find Jared wiley and pushed Texas to the lead 37-0.

finished his 11 pass from half time on a TD pass 20 yards to the left to find and pushed Texas to the lead 37-0. Texas capped off their offensive downpour with a 13-yard pass to Xavier Digne first touchdown in career to take a 44-0 lead at halftime.

first touchdown in career to take a 44-0 lead at halftime. Keilan Robinson left everyone behind after a 65-yard touchdown in the middle and Texas extended the lead to 51-0 after a Bert Auburn TAP.

left everyone behind after a 65-yard touchdown in the middle and Texas extended the lead to 51-0 after a TAP. Jonathon brooks scored his first career touchdown on a 17-yard run to the left. Longhorns extended their lead to 58-0. FOLLOWING Texas will host Texas Tech on September 25 at 11 a.m. to open the Big 12.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2021/9/18/football-blanks-rice-58-0-in-dominating-fashion.aspx

