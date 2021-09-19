The best James Bond brands for men, from Tom Ford watches to Omega watches

What is the most important element in the creation of a great James Bond film? The gadgets? Past. The pistols? Old hat. For discerning Bond fans, it’s the clothes that really make the man. No time to die is due to the fact that Daniel Craig decided which of his many iconic outfits to wear. But now it’s almost, in fact, ultimately in theaters, what better time to do a little Bond shopping?











Whether he’s diving through the blades of a helicopter or picking up poker chips at a casino, Bond is always dressed to impress. Across 25 films, brands have swaddled Bond in cashmere, wrapped his feet in leather, and squeezed Sean Connery in a very brave powder blue short jumpsuit. And, very carefully, they released all of these products to the general public as well.

If you’ve always wanted to look like a good-natured MI6 agent, these are the brands to look for; those who helped define 007 and allowed it to rock audiences everywhere.

1. Tom Ford

That’s fine with you, sir. Pierce Brosnan had his Brioni businessman numbers and Sean Connery’s Conduit suits were made by Anthony Sinclair, but Craig’s Bond will always be synonymous with Tom Ford. More precisely, the classic two button O’Connor suits, a slimming cut that helped Craig’s muscular transition from the sleek secret agent to the Bourne-esque “blunt instrument”.

Tom Ford was also responsible for some of Craig’s casual wear, including his sunglasses at a time Spectrum and Fall from the sky, as well as several jackets and cardigans from Quantum of Consolation.

2. Turnbull and Asser

Because a great costume needs a great shirt. Turnbull & Asser adjusted Sean Connery for a cocktail lapel shirt at the Jermyn Street brand flagship store for Doctor No in 1962, and Bond has sued T&A ever since. The shirts remained in Connery’s first three films, but the tailor’s knit tie can also be spotted in Diamonds are forever. Just like Connery, you can have a bespoke, custom shirt made for you by T&A tailors.

Turnbull & Asser clobber appears in the modern era in Pierce Brosnan’s Silk ties and pocket squares, while Daniel Craig wears the Casino Royale white cotton shirt in, well, Casino Royale. Less expensive than a suit, tie or shirt Turnbull & Asser is the perfect gift for any die-hard Bond fan.

3. Omega

For most of Bond’s life, Rolex was his watch of choice as a tribute to Ian Fleming’s preference for the brand. However, that all changed in 1995, when Omega broke in and secured its place on Bond’s wrist. Since Goldeneye, Bond has been outfitted in successive versions of the Omega Seamaster as a tribute to the character’s past as Commander of the Royal Navy.

The last iteration, the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition was built with “military needs in mind”. With a “tropical” tinted aluminum dial, it is slightly thinner than the standard Seamaster and meets the highest standards of precision in the industry.

4. Barbour

Enduring British outdoor brand, Barbour is not the first thing you think of when James Bond is raised. However, one of 007’s most achievable outfits was all the rage, with men around the world clamoring for Barbour Beacon wax sports jacket.

In Fall from the sky, Craig associates a sky blue N.Peal sweater and scarf with the jacket. It’s a simple and classic look, like all the best looks should be, but it sparked quite a stir. The jacket is expensive enough to know you are getting quality, but cheap enough to be available to many men as a “statement piece” to last for years. GQ even named it “the most influential men’s outfit in movie history” due to the fact that it’s an unusually accessible onscreen look for the character.

5. N.Peal

Paired with the Barbour jacket was that N. Peal robins egg blue cashmere sweater, and the brand is coming back this year: Craig can be seen decked out in some form-fitting navy-inspired tactical knitwear on the new poster of No time to die. N.Peal celebrates this collaboration with a limited edition Fifty Years Of Bond retrospective collection.

They’ve recreated some of Bond’s best knitting moments over the years, including The golden fingerknitted cashmere tie, On Her Majesty’s Secret Servicesky blue bomber and Live and Let DieThe famous black turtleneck from. Even Tilly Masterson’s black turtleneck sweater made the cut, although it is unlikely to protect the wearer from razor-blade hats.

6. Sun

Masters of casual cool, Sunspel accidentally changed the world of menswear after agreeing to cut Craig in Casino Royale. The Riviera Polo showed Craig an effortless seaside look, pairing it with a sleek pair of Persol 2244 aviators. He also adapted a classic white tee to another of his more casual outfits, in collaboration with costume designer Lindy Hemming.

Sunspel has since launched its own Bond collection inspired by the famous superspy’s casual wear, including a pair of technical nylon swim shorts inspired by Connery’s trunks in Thunder clap. Luckily for those of us who aren’t built like Daniel Craig, there’s a bit more gear than the famous Casino Royale Boxer La Perla …

Orlebar Brown

Goldfinger is famous for many things: the laser scene, the Aston Martin DB5, Oddjob and the grandiose theme. But the main one on this list for fashion fans is THIS sky blue one-piece playsuit.

Swimwear brand Orlebar Brown sought to recreate this year for his collection 007, having equipped Craig with put on shorts in Fall from the skythe pool scene. While the playsuit will only appeal to the bravest of men, the more conventional beach gear is enviable, from the brand’s perspective on Sean Connery’s. The golden finger mid-length boxer shorts (those he wears under the costume) at thunderball-inspired sneakers in the Bahamas.

