Half-time supporters fight over the late match of the forces on the pitch, Lens’s victory in the Derby du Nord against Lille
RC Lens won the Derby du Nord against Lille OSC in Ligue 1 on Saturday with Przemyslaw Frankowski scoring the only goal of the game after 74 minutes at the Bollaert Delelis stadium but a half-time clash between the two groups of supporters that delayed the match. 30 minute match is required to obtain all titles.
There had been no goals at the break when members of the home support squad rushed onto the pitch to face their visiting counterparts just weeks after OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille had seen their league clash similarly dropped.
Lens and Lille are fierce rivals, and it was the first Derby du Nord with spectators present since RCL returned to the French top flight with last season’s two clashes played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 then that the LOSC finished champion.
Franck Haise’s men had a solid campaign and narrowly missed the European qualification. The 1998 Ligue 1 winners also started this season well, while the reigning defending champions struggled under new boss Jocelyn Gourvennec.
Eventually, the game resumed 30 minutes later than expected after the decision was made to continue. Frankowski scored the only goal of the game with 16 minutes remaining after a good job from Gael Kakuta while Wesley Said had a second quick shot ruled out for offside to carry Lens provisionally to second behind Paris Saint-Germain.
However, due to the order to replay Nice-Marseille behind closed doors in a neutral venue, there will likely be clamors for the LFP’s governing body to take similar action against Lens because of their supporters.
The league’s disciplinary committee meets every midweek to discuss the incidents of the previous week and it is possible that decisions may need a few more weeks for a final verdict to be reached, but this precious derby success will have probably a cost to Lens.
Meanwhile, Lille find themselves 13th with the possibility of falling again before the end of the weekend as the champions struggle to build on last season’s success and made a disappointing start to their UEFA campaign. Champions League with a draw at home against VfL Wolfsburg at 10..
