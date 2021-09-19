Jacoby wins the 2nd pentathlon in record fashion





A lot has happened, to say the least, to Lydia Jacoby senior of Seward and the world she has lived in since Jacoby won her first SoHi Pentathlon title in 2019. The Pentathlon did not take place in 2020 due to a swimming season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. This same pandemic delayed the Summer Olympics and qualifying for those Olympics by a year, allowing 17-year-old Jacoby to gain enough strength to not only be part of the Olympic team, but also to win. a gold medal in the 100 meters breaststroke and a silver medal in the 400 medley relay. On Saturday at Kenai Central, Jacoby won his second record-setting pentathlon title. Ian Rocheleau of Kodiak won his first pentathlon title, while Colony won the girls’ tag team battle and Kodiak won the boys tag team battle. The meet was moved to Kenai from Soldotna because the computer timing malfunctioned during Friday’s SoHi invitation. The results of this invitation will not be available until next week. In the pentathlon, each competitor swims the 100-meter individual medley, 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke and 50 freestyle. These five times are added together to determine the winner. Jacoby set three new records in the competition, each lowering his previous level. In 2019, Jacoby set the five-run total record at 2: 53.77, but lowered it to 2: 52.73 this year. In 2019, Jacoby also set the 100 IM record at 1: 00.51. She lowered that to 1: 00.19 this year. In 2019, Jacoby missed his 2018 record of 29.47 in the 50 breaststroke. This year, she lowered that record to 28.60. Jacoby won each of the five events except for the 50 backstroke, where she was third with a time of 29.61. Amaya Rocheleau from Kodiak won in 28.91. Jasmine Anderson of Colony was second overall in 2: 57.38. Ian Rocheleau won the boys’ overall standings in 2: 38.52, while Stewart Sawyer of Palmer was second in 2: 43.96. Rocheleau won the 100 IM in 55.42, the 50 butterfly in 24.32, the 50 backstroke in 25.57 and the 50 freestyle in 22.81. Nick Carver of Kodiak won the 50 breaststroke in 28.15. The Seward girls led the peninsula finishing second in the team battle, while the Kenai boys finished third. SoHi Pentathlon Saturday in Kenai GIRLS Team scores: 1. Colony, 246; 2. Seward, 144; 3. Kodiak, 127.5; 4. Homer, 93 years old; 5. Kenai, 65.5; 6. Soldotna, 40 years old; 7. Palmer, 37 years old; 8. Wasilla, 22 years old. Top 16 – Overall time (100 IM, 50 fly, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, 50 freestyle) 1. Lydia Jacoby, Sew, 2: 52.73 (1h00.19, 28.08, 29.61, 28.60, 26.25); 2. Jasmine Anderson, Col, 2: 57.38 (1h00.90,28.59, 31.45, 30.01, 26.43); 3. Carly Nelson, Hom, 3: 02.04 (1: 03.83, 27.61, 29.37, 35.13, 26.10); 4. Mia Nappi, Sew, 3: 08.02 (1: 05.97, 29.07, 32.76, 32.81, 27.41); 5. Jasmine Biederman, Col, 3: 08.66 (1: 06.08, 29.88, 33.03, 32.14, 27.53); 6. Amaya Rocheleau, Kod, 3: 09.49 (1: 08.49, 28.10, 28.91, 37.61, 26.38); 7. Alison Narog, Kod, 3: 13.86 (1:10.10, 28.64, 29.85, 38.85, 26.42); 8. Joscelyn Barrette, Col, 3: 14.67 (1: 07.74, 29.36, 31.72, 39.17, 26.68); 9. Merica Miller, Col, 3: 16.17 (1: 08.34, 31.97, 32.04, 36.44, 27.38); 10. Madison Snyder, Sol, 3: 16.58 (1: 09.77, 30.12, 33.16, 35.01, 28.52); 11. Sierra Hershberger, Ken, 3: 19.05 (1: 11.16, 30.02, 32.37, 37.85, 27.65); 12. Lori Houghton, Col, 3: 20.43 (1: 08.58, 32.48, 34.83, 35.64, 28.90); 13. Josephine Rogness, Col, 3: 20.67 (1: 10.91, 31.43, 30.08, 39.80, 28.45); 14. Kaylin Klotunowitch, Was, 3: 20.71 (1: 10.09, 31.02, 32.84, 39.39, 27.37); 15. Charisma Watkins, Sol, 3: 22.11 (1: 11.37, 31.14, 33.10, 37.72, 28.78); 16. Tirzah Frederickson, Sol, 3: 24.95 (1: 10.80, 32.45, 33.97, 37.64, 30.09). BOYS Team scores: 1. Kodiak, 307; 2. Palmer, 143; 3. Kenai, 99 years old; 4. Colony, 79; 5. Homer, 61 years old; 6. Seward, 58 years old; 7. Soldotna, 22 years old; 8. Alaska, 6. Top 16 – Overall time (100 IM, 50 fly, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, 50 freestyle) 1. Ian Rocheleau, Code, 2: 38.52 (55.42, 24.32, 25.57, 30.40, 22.81); 2. Stewart Sawyer, Pal, 2: 43.96 (58.21, 24.96, 28.28, 29.06, 23.45); 3. Jackson Circle, Code, 2:44.95 (57.82, 25.39, 27.09, 31.19, 23.46); 4. Koda Poulin, Ken, 2: 48.42 (59.95, 25.31, 26.87, 32.23, 24.06); 5. Skyler Rodriguez, Hom, 2: 52.49 (1: 01.94, 25.58, 28.26, 32.30, 24.41); 6. Nick Carver, Code, 2: 53.43 (1: 02.37, 28.24, 30.46, 28.15, 24.21); 7. Connor Lee, Pal, 2: 54.31 (1: 01.40, 26.21, 31.21, 31.41, 24.08); 8. Christopher Wangorder, Col, 2: 55.86 (1: 02.23, 27.28, 30.43, 31.87, 24.05); 9. Samuel Anderson, Ken, 2: 56.93 (1: 02.41, 27.33, 27.81, 34.18, 25.20); 10. Max Jensen, Code, 2: 57.84 (1: 04.90, 27.98, 29.96, 30.64, 24.36); 11. Jake Sarnowski, Code, 2: 58.10 (1: 02.24, 26.89, 31.10, 32.93, 24.94); 12. Max Robinson, Code, 2: 59.05 (1: 02.29, 28.19, 28.77, 34.13, 25.67); 13. Jackson Bird, Sew, 3: 00.38 (1: 03.30, 28.21, 30.00, 32.85, 26.02); 14. Nickolas Ambrosiani, Sew, 3: 00.89 (1: 04.36, 27.70, 29.47, 34.38, 24.98); 15. Max Reese, Sol, 3: 01.21 (1: 03.60, 29.64, 30.27, 32.09, 25.61); 16. James Berestoff, Code, 3: 02.99 (1: 05.24, 28.46, 30.87, 33.60, 24.82).



