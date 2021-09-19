Best Celebrity Shots of the Week: Getting the “Gala” Glam





September 18, 2021 | 12:17 1 of

18



2 of

18



TULLE BELT: Billie Eilish stuns in an Oscar de la Renta gown at the Met Gala. Instagram 3 of

18



HELLO ELEGANT: Alicia Keys raises a glass of Cincoro Tequila during her Met Gala after-party at Casa Cipriani. SJ Weiss 4 of

18



GALA GLAM: Florence Pugh gives fans a fun behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the Met Gala. Instagram 5 of

18



PAPA BARE: Lil Nas X shows off a bulging belly at the baby shower-themed “Montero” album release party. Instagram 6 of

18



ALL FAILED: Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd share a friendly hug on the set of their Netflix movie “The Starling.” Instagram 7 of

18



THE BRAD PACK: Brad Pitt (left) and Bradley Cooper keep a close eye on the US Open men’s singles final in Queens. Getty Images 8 of

18



HEAVEN SENT: Jessica Chastain displays an angelic glow at the New York premiere of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”. Steven Bergman / AFF-USA.COM / MEG 9 of

18



RUFF-ING IT: Hilary Swank sets up camp with her four-legged friends. Instagram ten of

18



ART AND SOUL: The actress of “F9” Nathalie Emmanuel shows her talents as a ceramicist. Instagram 11 of

18



FURRY FRIEND: Awkwafina (far right) poses with puppeteer Kathleen Kim (center) and “Nora From Queens” co-star Lori Tan Chinn. Instagram 12 of

18



ROCKIN ‘HORSE: Bella Hadid plays cool in high fashion on top of a stallion. Instagram 13 of

18



KANG AND QUEEN: Victoria Justice hangs out with a kangaroo on her trip to Australia. Instagram 14 of

18



SPREAD THE NEWS: Lin-Manuel Miranda (top) and the cast of “Hamilton” celebrate the reopening of Broadway with a rendition of “New York, New York”. Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock 15 of

18



JUICY DETAILS: Jessica Biel is jumping for joy over her favorite healthy drinks. Instagram 16 of

18



WHAT TAKE: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary with a fun fly fishing trip. Instagram 17 of

18



HARDY BOYS: Tom Hardy and his dog Blue enjoy a night out at the “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” screening in London. Getty Images for Sony 18 of

18



LIV’ING IT UP: Olivia Palermo lights up New York in couture pink for the installation “Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham” at Live Rocket Studios.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/09/18/best-star-snaps-of-the-week-getting-gala-glam/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos