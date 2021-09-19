Fashion
Fashions For Fall: Texas Chic Lets You Work Or Play Get out
Fashion for fall: Texan chic lets you work or play
As the sun began to set on a Friday in July, the blades of a windmill were spinning beside an acre-sized pond and Macie, a Labrador retriever, was walking from person to person at the pet search.
Spring Taylor modeled Sassy Antler Boutique’s fall clothing, and her husband Tommy Taylor donned Victoria All-Sports Center clothing in the picturesque setting of a sprawling Victoria County property.
Spring and Tommy lead a busy life between work and raising three children. Tommy owns Victoria Atzenhoffer Chevrolet and Velocity Powersports dealerships, and Spring works part-time from home for an Austin marketing company.
I am very committed to having the right equipment to make the most of the day, said Tommy. I can be away from the office for a few days, so when I’m on the water or in the field, I want to make sure I have everything I need.
Tommy is passionate about fishing and enjoys hunting doves and quail, while Spring enjoys a workout to decompress. Spring has run numerous marathons and half marathons and completed a half Iron Man in Galveston in April.
Victoria All-Sports’ best-selling items are Game Guard shirts, Avery clothing and accessories, and AFTCO and Gillz fishing clothing. They also sell a lot of Chippewa and LaCrosse snakes and hunting boots.
Firearms, ammunition and all the accessories needed for hunting, including feeders and blinds, are among the store’s many other offerings.
Tommy’s first choice in the photoshoot was a Game Guard camouflage shirt, while Spring appreciated the versatility of all of the Sassy Antler clothes she modeled.
I work from home, so I like the clothes to be comfortable for work but still look good when I pick the kids up from school, Spring said.
Shera Burlin, owner of Sassy Antler Boutique with stores in Mission Valley and New Braunfels, believes in taking the basics and adding a Western flair. It’s all about layering and accessorizing to take the look to the next level.
Clothing can do double duty, she said. A jacket can be added to a tank top for work and taken off for a night out on the town.
Many of my clients are working moms, so they need to be able to wear the clothes to work and give them a makeover for the weekend or a date, Burlin said. They must justify their purchases.
Ahead of fall, Burlin said the top three additions to any woman’s wardrobe are sterling silver Navajo beads, a pair of boots, and a pair of jeans. Shoppers can dive into olives, rusts, greens, and blues at Sassy Antler Boutique.
Among many brands and offerings, the store offers light weight Entro tops and sweaters, Western handbags from American Darling, and jeans from Judy Blue, Cello and Turquoise Haven.
Consider loose high-waisted daddy jeans, cropped skinny jeans, placket jeans with buffalo buttons, or cropped wide-leg distressed jeans.
Women can wear a pair of high waisted jeans and pull the top through a belt loop or put an embroidered blue denim jacket over a maxi dress. They can layer a romper with a jacket, long or short scarf from Wild Rags, and a concho belt from Barbosa, and they can pull on an open-back sweater or baby denim tank top. And they can spice up the outfits with trendy western hats and authentic turquoise jewelry or Navajo pearls.
Spring designated the maxi dress as her favorite dress option from the photoshoot, as she could dress it up or dress it down. She also liked the idea of the Wild Rags scarf as the look is mostly seen on men.
I love everything, Spring said of the clothes she modeled. I love the way the accessories tie it all together.
Elena Anita Watts is the Features Editorfor the Victoria Advocate. Shecovers faith, arts, culture and entertainment, and she can be reached at 361-580-6585 or [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.victoriaadvocate.com/361mag/fashions-for-fall-texas-chic-gets-you-set-for-work-or-play/article_2a066618-e9d9-11eb-948d-83f6baf8fca6.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]