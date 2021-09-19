Amanda Gorman: Poet. Fashion icon. Future leader of the free world?

On that cold opening day in January, audiences tune in to see Joe Biden being sworn in as President of the United States, but it’s another name that really stole the show. Not Lady Gaga with her starry rendition of the national anthem and her massive dove brooch, not Bernie Sanders and her viral mitts, but Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet in US history.

Dressed in a sunny yellow coat and scarlet satin headband, the 22-year-old delivered a fascinating five-minute read of The hill that we climb. The parts of the poem that Gorman had written on the night of the U.S. Capitol riots earlier this month began with the question: When the day comes, we wonder where to find the light in this endless shadow? It was about national unity and reconciliation, but Gorman’s work also took into account the pain of the Americas past and present, and looked optimistically on its future, capturing the mood of a country reeling from a deadly pandemic, deep political divisions and domestic terrorism.

The inauguration was a rare moment when a poem made international headlines, showing how poetry, rather than being a lonely occupation or grueling homework in school, can bring people together by questioning and learning. articulating our common feelings, fears and insecurities.

It was also a moment that catapulted Gorman to worldwide fame. By the next day, she had gained two million new Instagram followers, and her two books were ranked # 1 and # 2 on Amazon’s bestseller list, although they were not due for release until the September presales. did not propel them to the top of the charts. Less than three weeks later, she became the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl, reciting Choir of Captains, a poem honoring frontline workers.

Gorman signed a modeling contract with talent agency IMG, and a few months later presented a problem with American Vogue, the first poet to adorn his cover. She has vowed to run for president in 2036, garnering unofficial support from Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, and is already working on her second children’s book, the next title in a four-book deal with Penguin Random House. To top it off, last week she co-chaired the Met Gala, the world’s biggest night in fashion, alongside singer Billie Eilish and actor Timothe Chalamet, an experience Gorman compared to Cinderella going at the Bal.

It has been an amazing year for Gorman, who described his journey in The hill that we climb like a skinny black girl, descended from slaves and raised by a single mother. Born in 1998 in Los Angeles, Gorman, her twin sister, Gabriela, and her brother, Spencer, were raised by their mother Joan Wicks, a schoolteacher.

As a child, Gorman was diagnosed with an auditory processing disorder. This resulted in a speech impediment which meant she couldn’t pronounce the letter r until two years ago. She attributed these conditions to improving her sensitivity to the sounds of the language she started writing at a young age, she said, as a form of self-expression, to put my voice on the page and also as a form of speech therapy, helping her to practice her rs.

Gorman’s talent was evident from the start, as was her dedication to activism: she and her sister staged a protest at school to highlight the lack of diversity in their English class curriculum, and at 16 years ago, Gorman founded a nonprofit organization called One Pen One. Page, which runs youth literacy programs.

That same year, she was named the Los Angeles Youth Poet Laureate and three years later, while studying sociology at Harvard University, she became the first National Youth Poet Laureate. In 2017, Jill Biden saw Gorman read at the Library of Congress, and it was she who recommended Gorman being the inaugural poet last winter as the committee prepared for the ceremony.

Gorman said she viewed her assignment on inauguration day as a cleansing with words. While she didn’t want to ignore or erase the evil of the years under Donald Trump’s administration, she also didn’t want to dwell on the past. While acknowledging the hard truths of the country’s problems, she said she wanted to use my words to imagine a way our country can still come together and heal, offering hope and possibility to those who watch.

The 23-year-old fully understands the emotional power of poetry and how moments of intense feeling call for heightened form of expression. She also understands that poetry doesn’t have to be oblique or formally difficult to have an impact: her writing is lucid and direct, well-crafted and accessible.

The hill that we climb faces criticism for not being an appropriate poem, much of it akin to overly populist snobbery, too many rhymes, too many clichéss, too much emphasis on prayer. They might not have understood, as Gorman didn’t just read his poem, she performed it, her energy livening up the language and bringing conviction to words that might sound trite or sickening on the tongue. page.

Living recital by Gormans, with A graceful and subtle choreography and melodic cadence captivated viewers by drawing inspiration from the tradition of oral poetry, which treats poems as performances. The style can be traced through a long history of black art forms, including rap, church oratory, religious spirituals, and oral folk tales.

Oral poetry originated during the Harlem Renaissance era of the 1920s, whenpoets such as Langston Hughes and James Weldon Johnson introduced the rhythms of jazz and blues into their writings.

It became more prominent with the Beat Generation of the 1950s, when Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and William S Burroughs experimented with this musical style in free verse, while the militant side of oral creation is rooted in the black arts and the noir. . The power movements of the 1960s, when artists such as Sonia Sanchez and Amiri Baraka gave readings to the crowd, and the iconic poems of Gil Scott-Herons from the 1970s, including Whitey on the moon and The revolution will not be televised, which he also performed as a song.

Although Gorman’s work is less radical, it relies on the same immediacy, musicality and spontaneity of live performance, using the rhythm and melody of his performance to temper the uncomfortable message of his lyrics.

This made his poem an event, a collective experience for the audience, and a powerful showcase of what poetry can do.

This moment also opened the world of poetry to people who may have felt excluded until then; as a young black woman with a speech impediment, Gorman has shown that poetry is a space for everyone.

Gorman’s thoughtfulness also extends to his style.

She recognizes that fashion itself is a storytelling tool, and says Vogue that she sought to weave her own symbolism into her inaugural look, choosing an outfit from Prada because she admired designer Miuccia Pradas’ intelligence and commitment to feminism.

The yellow coat, Gorman explained, was a nod to Jill Biden, who had praised the yellow dress she wore when they first met in 2017, while she later noted in a tweet that she had chose the headband to continue the story of strong women in headbands, taking her mother’s idea of ​​wearing it around her braids like a tiara. I strongly suggest a headband wreath for anyone who wants to stand taller, straighter and prouder, Gorman said.

Finished with a ring depicting a caged bird offered by Oprah Winfrey in honor of her fellow inaugural poet Maya Angelou and one of her seven volumes of autobiography, I know why the caged bird is singing he made a striking image, echoing the optimism of his poem. Gorman continued to make sense of her look in the months that followed, from her pearl crown to her bling-out Moschino Super Bowl coat dress of hers. Vogue cover, where she appeared wearing an outfit by black designer Virgil Abloh, male artistic director of Louis Vuitton.

Her turn at the Met Gala confirmed her status as a style icon of a new genre, which takes a more thoughtful and thoughtful approach to their wardrobe.

Gorman said she turned down $ 17 million in brand deals this year, and that she feared being seen as a model or fashion influencer, she said. Vogue she must be aware of taking orders that speak to me.

Such limits are important to her; she also said she will not post party photos or pool selfies on her social media, aware of how they might be interpreted in a future political career.

This is a testament to how serious she is about the promised presidential candidacy in 2036, the earliest date in which she will be old enough to run.

With several decades in public life ahead of her, the already high Gormans star will only continue to rise.