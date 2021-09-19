Man’s body removed from Lake Michigan in Evanston hours after crews rescued 3 other people who found his belongings on the beach – CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Illinois (CBS) – Rescue teams in Evanston on Saturday night found the body of a missing man who went underwater in Lake Michigan and has not resurfaced.

The man’s body was found off Clark Street Beach near Northwestern University, and it was not the first time that fire service divers went into the water after someone on this dangerous day on the lake.

READ MORE: Weather in Chicago: The last weekend of summer could be one of the prettiest

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, the chain of events began with a successful three-person rescue mission around 1 p.m.

Two of them were a mother and child trapped near a breaking wall. When a man came out to help them, he also found himself stranded.

“They ended up sinking. They ended up having a hard time getting back up, said a witness, Roberto. The waves were quite high.

Rescuers took the mother and daughter and the man who followed them to the hospital. The video showed the girl being taken off the beach.

The mother was left in critical condition, while the daughter and man were in good condition.

The fire chief said the beach was closed. The reverse currents are dangerous, which has likely led to these rescues and now a search.

“The waters are very unpredictable. It could be a beautiful day, but you don’t know what the waters are doing, Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep said. This is why the beaches are closed. That is why you have to be very careful about what you are doing before going in the water. Be well aware of everything around you.

First responders then cleared the beach and made a disturbing discovery. They found clothing and identification left behind.

READ MORE: At least 5 people killed, 20 injured so far in Chicago weekend gun violence; 3-year-old boy among survivors

A city spokesperson said he checked nearby surveillance video showing the deceased man later entering the water. This happened before emergency crews arrived for the previous rescue incident, the fire department said.

A group of men who said they were friends of the victim rushed to the scene, after saying the family of the 20-year-old had called them.

The men were then seen riding what they said was their friends’ bikes from the scene. Many waited for answers for a while afterward.

Meanwhile, the Evanston Fire Department brought in dive crews from other fire departments in the area, including the Chicago Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard. Sonar has also been deployed.

At around 9 p.m., seven hours after the search began, Evanston firefighters found the body of the 20-year-old man after a seven-hour search operation.

At 9 o’clock, our divers made a recovery. The body is identified who we thought it would be. I’m not giving that information out right now, so now not everyone is considered in the best way, but everyone is considered, Polep said.

Polep then walked away as the man’s family screamed nearby.

While the beach is closed to swimming, the sand is open during the day. The crews hammered home the need to be safe.

CBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza reported that northeasterly winds sent waves across the lake that caused dangerous reverse currents on Saturday.

NO MORE NEWS: Woman hit by SUV in Bronzeville hit-and-run

Waves reached 1 foot on Friday night, but exceeded 5 feet on the shore during the day on Saturday. Late Saturday night they had come down to 2-3 feet and conditions on Sunday should be calmer.