Fashion
How Ibrahim Kamara found his place in fashion | Way of life
Not so long ago, Ibrahim Kamara sat in a steamy hotel room in West Africa, reflecting on a short-lived visit to The Gambia, a country he once considered his home. Born in Sierra Leone in 1990, Kamara fled to neighboring Gambia after the outbreak of civil war, spending much of his childhood with an aunt and uncle before settling in London with his parents at 16.
After years of absence, Kamara, known to his friends as the IB, had returned for a visit with Senegalese photographer Malick Bodi. Kamara, now the stylist of choice for Virgil Abloh of Louis Vuitton menswear and Riccardo Tisci of Burberry, and recently appointed editor of Dazed magazine, was retracing his past.
I have been traveling by land and not by plane for six days in The Gambia for six days, I am only going through some of the places where I grew up and soaking up everything, he said, leaning into the camera of his phone as a lazy ceiling fan spun above. My way of telling fashion stories has been shaped so much by my childhood here, from my community education and being so close to nature to the earliest memories of western magazine glimpses and pop videos. I have wanted to come back for some time now. Too long, in fact.
Time is not something Kamara, 31, has had in recent times. In an industry where talented creatives can work years before their first big break, his trajectory from a fashion communications graduate from Central Saint Martins to one of the most in-demand young stylists has been meteoric.
At a time when the portrayal of blacks in fashion remains a work in progress, Kamaras’ distinctive voice first gained attention in 2016 with 2026, a striking London exhibition that explored the changing nature of black masculinity. African woman on street mannequins in Soweto, South Africa. overturning conventional notions of how fashion can relate to race, gender and sexuality.
Currently, he creates runway shows and advertising campaigns for big heritage houses like Burberry and Louis Vuitton, as well as for Erdem, and his former clients include Stella McCartney and Dior. His work has been published in British Vogue, Vogue Italia, System, W and iD, where he was managing editor. And in January of this year, Kamara was appointed editor-in-chief of Dazed, a quarterly youth culture magazine.
An Ib Kamara happens once in a generation, said Abloh, for whom Kamara also creates Off-White collections. Her work is a prime example of how diversity can bring out the best in the fashion industry.
Kamaras’ work tends to flirt at the intersection of raw realism, pop culture tropes, and the alternate realities he creates. Among his early covers for Dazed, one featured adapted Nigerian activists holding their national flag; another showed a young black man in a Gucci tracksuit and high top shoes being injected under the slogan Freedom Is Coming But Where Are We Going? Inside, an astronaut, a slouched skater, a Rastafarian, an airline pilot and a businesswoman walked in slow motion in line, making their way towards a visor-wearing vaccinator.
Thank goodness Ib was not born in Britain, said Lynette Nylander, executive editorial director of Dazed. Nylander, former associate editor at iD and Teen Vogue, was hired alongside Kamara, who is dyslexic and for whom English is not her mother tongue. The two were linked by common Sierra Leonean roots when they met in 2016.
There aren’t many of us in fashion, said Nylander. But Ib has always been a bit of an outsider, taking a maverick perspective of the world at large and then bringing him inside the fashion establishment. He has an innate sense of the future and uses so many colors that his ideas then become almost impossible to ignore.
Both editors spoke about the challenges of filming content during a pandemic, often using a young team scattered across multiple time zones. For Kamara, whose business ventures for luxury brands often have budgets many times the size of her magazine projects, the challenge of learning to be creative with nothing has sometimes reminded her of her college days.
Young people always watch magazines, Kamara said. They just want to see themselves better represented. Which means looking beyond Paris, London and New York to often overlooked cities in Africa and Asia, using local writers and photographers to shine a light on those cultures, then creating a dreamlike fashion universe to tell the story. these stories, create narratives and push them into the mainstream.
There is an innocence and urgency that have remained intact in Ibrahim’s work, longtime collaborator photographer Paolo Roversi said, adding that he liked his friends’ ability to create hats with pasta or to mix something found on the street with a high fashion outfit.
He’s completely true to himself, and that’s where his vision comes from, Roversi said. But her early Dazed shots were also a great example of how fashion can maintain a dreamy and escaped aspect while still being a social commentary.
A distinctive common thread that runs through much of Kamaras’ work is his fixation on day-to-day affairs. This comes, in part, from his early memories in Africa and watching other worlds emerge through CNN and BBC. There is also an almost forensic approach to detail, refined when he spent three years studying science to please his parents, who hoped he would become a doctor. Finally, miserable, he turned to fashion.
At one point, he thought he wanted to be a designer, in order to explore what would ultimately become the foundations of his work: notions of queerness, gender exploration and fluidity, as well as black beauty and typically African. Then came a brief and unsuccessful stint in public relations, before taking on a crucial position assisting Barry Kamen, the late stylist who was at the forefront of the 1980s Buffalo scene.
I realized that style could be a faster way to tell the stories I wanted to tell, Kamara said, citing director Quentin Tarantino, composer Hans Zimmer and Diana Vreeland as inspirations, thanks to their ability to create worlds. immediately recognizable that were distinctly theirs.
Nylander said that while she and Kamara were both nervous about their dates with Dazed, he had convinced her that it was not just an exciting opportunity but a bigger one than the two of us.
The fashion industry as a whole is prone to the tokenization of black talent. At the end of the day, there are still not many young black editors, especially at the top of the tree, who can make real decisions in magazines, she said. The mission now is to communicate well beyond the children of art schools and people in industry.
What can be harder to navigate is constantly being in demand. Kamaras’ short visit to The Gambia had been his first personal trip in years, he said, and he said a grueling schedule had taken its toll. The same goes for the balance required by social media. Instagram may have introduced Kamara to several key collaborators, like South African photographer Kristin Lee Moolman, but even for those who have risen to powerful positions, it can create insecurities.
In fashion, while you’re always impatient, you often feel like you’re as good as your last job, Kamara said. So sometimes this grid can make me feel a little haunted.
I hope to inspire people of all colors and walks of life to speak out shamelessly, he said. It is the heritage of foreigners. You do your own thing, and then hopefully the world will catch up with it someday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.phillytrib.com/lifestyle/how-ibrahim-kamara-found-his-place-in-fashion/article_24544259-e100-56f7-8e61-84e96e7e51aa.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]