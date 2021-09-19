Fashion
Walking Daily helped me lose 28 pounds and get shredded at 52
Bernard Creed, a 52-year-old accountant from Dubai, shared the results of his 12-week body transformation with Men’s health, and revealed the surprising mental benefits of her new routine.
I have always worked and tried to make healthy food choices. Even during Covid, I stuck with my home workout routine. I was never heavy, but after I turned 50 I noticed things were starting to catch up with me, and my metabolism was not what it used to be. I was no longer able to cope with my old ways and started to gain weight and feel uncomfortable in my clothes.
I knew I had to make some changes, so I started working with my trainer, Tawfik Bakkar, at Ultimate Performance Dubai. In addition to our strength training three times a week, I also spent a lot more time doing cardio: I started taking daily walks and taking 15,000 steps a day.
The biggest change for me was learning macros. It was truly a revelation. I knew keeping my protein at a high level would help me maintain my muscle level, but I hadn’t paid attention to the healthy fats I needed and the effect of carbohydrates on energy. Tracking my macros and sticking to my daily goals forced me to make much better choices and ended up having a huge impact.
I had coaches in the past, but I never got very far. Tawfik taught me how transformational the combination of strength training, macro goals, sleep, fluid intake and daily walking really is. He checked in with me everyday and kept pushing me – having that professional support was great.
Overall, I lost a total of 13 kg (28 lbs) and managed to build 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) of muscle within 12 weeks.
While the physical transformation has been quite drastic on the outside, I have to say that taking daily walks for over an hour each day actually brought about the biggest change internally. It brought an element of mindfulness to my day and allowed me to have some quiet time to reflect and reflect. This combination of physical and mental changes was something I had never experienced before.
Also, I have suffered from lower back pain for years, but since training with Tawfik in a way that avoids putting pressure on this area, I haven’t had back problems since.
I’ve been tracking my workouts, macro goals, and daily walks, and I feel really good about the choices I’ve introduced into my lifestyle. Tawfik recently kicked off the mass phase of my training for me, which I love. I’m building more muscle and increasing my calorie intake, and I can’t wait to see where this next step in my health and fitness journey takes me.
My advice to anyone who wants to get in shape is to find a program and trainer that will work for you and your needs. Having someone who will push you, know what they’re doing, and listen to you is key. If you don’t have the budget for it, there are plenty of apps and forums filled with useful information. But remember to ignore the noise of detractors and focus only on what helps you achieve your goals.
Finally: taking a daily walk is free, and will surprise you with the impact it can have.
