Fashion
So you want my artistic profession: Fashion and Textiles Curator
Discovering the alluring misconception of attending front row fashion shows, NGV Fashion and Textiles Curator Danielle Whitfield shares the true glow of her career, which ranges from hands-on experiences (but not fitting ) from century-old historic dresses to bringing exposure to life with an exceptionally diverse team.
Viewing fashion as part of culture past and present, Whitfield invents creative ways to communicate a medium that is so familiar to us, but also captures awe and wonder at the same time.
Committing nearly two decades to a rewarding career at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), Whitfield has curated many outstanding exhibitions and has spoken and published extensively on Australian and international fashion history. His most recent projects includeCollecting Like(2019) andThe Krystyna Campbell-Pretty Fashion Gift(2019) and contributions toGNV Triennial(2020).
His involvement in the co-presentation of the Palais Gallieras Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion manifesto The landing of the exhibition at the NGV with its international debut in December 2021 will be a summer success that lives up to the expectations.
Whitefiled talks about the dynamics of her day-to-day role and why late 20th century fashion holds a special place in her heart.
How would you describe what you do?
Great image, I would say the storytelling. Curating is about ideas, objects and interpretation. My role is to create NGV’s fashion and textiles collection through strategic acquisitions, and then use that collection to produce inspiring exhibits that explore and communicate the significance of these works of art through a lens. creative.
Of course, the day to day reality is that I do a bit of everything! From cataloging works of art to finding the perfect mannequin, including research and writing, project planning, lectures and lectures. On more interesting days, my work may involve visits to artist studios or visits from potential donors. You never know what you might find.
How did you start your career?
Lots of volunteering! Like most of the other NGV curators, I obtained an art diploma followed by specialized graduate studies. But fashion curators are a rare breed, so like most other jobs, you never start exactly where you want to end.
My career path has been a variety of roles in several different museums here in Melbourne. People often assume that I have a background in fashion design, but the truth is, I’m totally happy to be on the academic side.
What do you expect the most in your job?
The things up close and personal, inside and outside with the objects. Whether it’s inspecting an intricate 19th century tailored bodice or an exquisite 1930s bias dress, or contemplating (Martin) Margiela’s concept designs. It’s gold and then being able to communicate that knowledge and that fascination to the public.
What is the most common misconception about being a fashion and textile curator?
Whether I’m at the front row of the Paris Fashion Week circuit or I’m a frustrated designer.
If you were to interview someone to take over your job, what skills and qualities would you look for?
Passion for the subject, good eye and curious mind, ability to think creatively and critically, and above all someone who works well in a team. Any exhibition is a gigantic collaboration, from initial concept to opening night and involves every department from gallery design, publications, curation, recording, multimedia, photography, marketing and design. media you need to be open to the whole process and the magic.
Do you have a favorite fashion designer or stylistic period? If so, who / why?
Oh my God, that’s such a tough question and it’s a bit fickle to say, but I tend to fall in love with designers and objects again with every project I take on.
Most recently, I fell in love with Rei Kawakubo from Comme des Garons, whose work is groundbreaking and incredible in any decade.
But generally speaking, the end of the twentieth century, especially the 1980s and 1990s, when fashion culture was creatively at its peak and quite free to be individual, conceptual, political and provocative. , sometimes an explosive disorder is infinitely convincing. This moment of fashion as a cultural expression, intertwined with music, art, culture and the identity of the streets and clubs. I love.
What’s the best thing happening in your industry right now?
That there is such creativity and innovation in fashion in general right now, which makes the projects exciting, but also that the desire to see the fashion presented in the museum is at an all time high.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.artshub.com.au/2021/09/19/so-you-want-my-arts-job-fashion-and-textiles-curator/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]