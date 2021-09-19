So you want my artistic profession: Fashion and Textiles Curator

Discovering the alluring misconception of attending front row fashion shows, NGV Fashion and Textiles Curator Danielle Whitfield shares the true glow of her career, which ranges from hands-on experiences (but not fitting ) from century-old historic dresses to bringing exposure to life with an exceptionally diverse team.

Viewing fashion as part of culture past and present, Whitfield invents creative ways to communicate a medium that is so familiar to us, but also captures awe and wonder at the same time.

Committing nearly two decades to a rewarding career at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), Whitfield has curated many outstanding exhibitions and has spoken and published extensively on Australian and international fashion history. His most recent projects includeCollecting Like(2019) andThe Krystyna Campbell-Pretty Fashion Gift(2019) and contributions toGNV Triennial(2020).

His involvement in the co-presentation of the Palais Gallieras Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion manifesto The landing of the exhibition at the NGV with its international debut in December 2021 will be a summer success that lives up to the expectations.

Whitefiled talks about the dynamics of her day-to-day role and why late 20th century fashion holds a special place in her heart.

How would you describe what you do?

Great image, I would say the storytelling. Curating is about ideas, objects and interpretation. My role is to create NGV’s fashion and textiles collection through strategic acquisitions, and then use that collection to produce inspiring exhibits that explore and communicate the significance of these works of art through a lens. creative.

Of course, the day to day reality is that I do a bit of everything! From cataloging works of art to finding the perfect mannequin, including research and writing, project planning, lectures and lectures. On more interesting days, my work may involve visits to artist studios or visits from potential donors. You never know what you might find.

How did you start your career?

Lots of volunteering! Like most of the other NGV curators, I obtained an art diploma followed by specialized graduate studies. But fashion curators are a rare breed, so like most other jobs, you never start exactly where you want to end.

My career path has been a variety of roles in several different museums here in Melbourne. People often assume that I have a background in fashion design, but the truth is, I’m totally happy to be on the academic side.

What do you expect the most in your job?

The things up close and personal, inside and outside with the objects. Whether it’s inspecting an intricate 19th century tailored bodice or an exquisite 1930s bias dress, or contemplating (Martin) Margiela’s concept designs. It’s gold and then being able to communicate that knowledge and that fascination to the public.

What is the most common misconception about being a fashion and textile curator?

Whether I’m at the front row of the Paris Fashion Week circuit or I’m a frustrated designer.

If you were to interview someone to take over your job, what skills and qualities would you look for?

Passion for the subject, good eye and curious mind, ability to think creatively and critically, and above all someone who works well in a team. Any exhibition is a gigantic collaboration, from initial concept to opening night and involves every department from gallery design, publications, curation, recording, multimedia, photography, marketing and design. media you need to be open to the whole process and the magic.

Do you have a favorite fashion designer or stylistic period? If so, who / why?

Oh my God, that’s such a tough question and it’s a bit fickle to say, but I tend to fall in love with designers and objects again with every project I take on.

View of the Collecting Comme installation at NGV International 2019 with clothing by Rei Kawakubo. Image: courtesy of NGV.

Most recently, I fell in love with Rei Kawakubo from Comme des Garons, whose work is groundbreaking and incredible in any decade.

But generally speaking, the end of the twentieth century, especially the 1980s and 1990s, when fashion culture was creatively at its peak and quite free to be individual, conceptual, political and provocative. , sometimes an explosive disorder is infinitely convincing. This moment of fashion as a cultural expression, intertwined with music, art, culture and the identity of the streets and clubs. I love.

What’s the best thing happening in your industry right now?

That there is such creativity and innovation in fashion in general right now, which makes the projects exciting, but also that the desire to see the fashion presented in the museum is at an all time high.