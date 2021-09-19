Love it or hate it, the nude dress trend is here to stay





Nude dresses are not new to fashion. At different times, designers and fashion icons have reinvented this trend by giving it their own spin. How can we forget the iconic moment when Marilyn Moroe went in a completely transparent dress on President JF Kennedy’s birthday in 1962? Or the 2014 Rihanna version of Adem Selman who practically broke the internet. As the barely visible dress slowly becomes a red carpet regular, here are our favorite see-through dresses we’ve been loving lately. From Kendall Jenner and Zo Kravitz on the Met’s red carpet to Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber at this year’s VMAs, the memo was – be bold or come home! 1. Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala Kendall Jenner owned the milestones she encountered this year in this sheer embellished Matthew Williams gown for Givenchy. As a tribute to Audrey Hepburn’s elegant dress in My beautiful lady, this outfit did justice to the rendering but preserved Kendall’s risk-taking style. Concrete example: the transparent silhouette with transparent underwear is the essential fashion movement of the model for black ties. 2. So Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala There’s cool and then there’s Zo Kravitz’s level of cool. For the Met 2021, she came out dripping in a jeweled YSL mesh dress layered over an inlaid bra and thong. 3. Megan Fox at the VMA 2021 Megan Fox channeled the energy ofJennifer’s body and came to the VMA red carpet for KILL. She looked like a vision in a nude Mugler dress with a revealing embellished thong. 4. Olivia Rodrigo at the Met Gala 2021 After a princess appearance at the VMAs in vintage Versace the day before, the Driving licensethe singer performed at the 2021 Met Gala looking like a punk rock star. Olivia Rodrigo arrived in a lace catsuit from YSL detailed with faux fur and chandelier earrings. Of course, with panties visible, she marked her entry into the controversial fashion club. 5. Bella Hadid in 2018 Another iconic Mugler look was launched by Bella Hadid for a red carpet event in 2018. Instead of a dress, the runway scholar wore a nude jumpsuit with a thigh-high cut highlighted around the underwear. . Try the adventurous trend, Bella Hadid style. 6. Kourtney Kardashian in 2021 Kourtney – the sassy Kardashian, re-wore the classic Dolce & Gabbana lace-up outfit, first popularized by pop princess Britney Spears. She rocked the look with a short bob and went without any accessories, focusing on the translucent number. 7. Hailey Bieber at the VMA 2021 Offering a sophisticated take on the sheer dress, Hailey Bieber showed up for the 2021 VMAs in a white bodycon sheer dress. With the right amount of opaque, Hailey’s adaptation of the trend made an impact without being OTT.

