Egyptian fashion designer saves second-hand items to create trendy pieces

A leather trench coat transformed into a trendy two-piece set, a once boring blue turtleneck enlivened by strategically placed embroidery – these are just a few of the inspiring designs featured in The faded label, a new fashion brand launched by Egyptian fashion designer Bassant Maximus.

Beginning by practicing sewing on his mother’s sewing machine during his school years, Maximus, 27, decided to study fashion design in college and then started it. first brand specializing in the design of wedding dresses and evening dresses.

Earlier this year, she expanded her offering to include recycled second-hand items turned into on-trend and one-of-a-kind pieces thanks to what she calls “the the slowest possible mode.

we spoke to Maximus about what inspired her to launch this brand and of its goals for the future.

What prompted you to launch The Washed Out Label?

The Washed Out label had been trotting in my head for almost four years before taking the first step. I’ve always loved recycling clothes and started posting recycling videos online. People really liked them, so I thought it was time to take small steps in building the brand, especially since it’s not something very popular even around the world.

What is the particularity of this label in particular, according to you?

The Washed Out label is the slowest fashion possible. It’s about taking a part that has great material value and saving it and literally redesigning it essentially taking more time than the initial time it took to manufacture it to create a new part with added value. Each piece is marketed and sold only once. Compared to fast fashion, this process is the slowest ever.

The story behind the original piece and the time and thought put into recreating it is what makes each piece a standout piece that adds value to any wardrobe.

Can you tell us more about the process you go through to create a piece for The Washed Out Label?

It starts with manual parts picking and checking for defects. The piece should be of great value in terms of fabric or design. I then think about which techniques would be best to use – am I redesigning it or adding an embellishment? In what style do I want to transfer the part? It’s a process full of experiences and sometimes I lose pieces because of this process.

What are your main challenges?

My main challenge is above all the time taken to produce and market a single piece. I’m still the only hand behind the label, so it takes a while to produce a piece, which makes the project not yet profitable.

What is your favorite item in The Washed Out Label?

Probably the short red leather jacket set. It’s my favorite because I pushed myself in terms of design and style; work with little fabric and push it to the maximum to create a rather trendy outfit.

What are your goals for the label in the future?

My goals are to think big, to be able to hire a team to continuously work creatively on new parts every day, to be able to showcase the products in a store and involve customers in the process, and hopefully, to become global! I think this brand has a lot to offer and I’m only scratching the surface.

To stay up to date on the latest releases from The Washed Out Label, follow the brand on Instagram.

