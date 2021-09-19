Fashion
Egyptian fashion designer saves second-hand items to create trendy pieces
Egyptian fashion designer saves second-hand items to create trendy pieces
A leather trench coat transformed into a trendy two-piece set, a once boring blue turtleneck enlivened by strategically placed embroidery – these are just a few of the inspiring designs featured in The faded label, a new fashion brand launched by Egyptian fashion designer Bassant Maximus.
Beginning by practicing sewing on his mother’s sewing machine during his school years, Maximus, 27, decided to study fashion design in college and then started it. first brand specializing in the design of wedding dresses and evening dresses.
Earlier this year, she expanded her offering to include recycled second-hand items turned into on-trend and one-of-a-kind pieces thanks to what she calls “the the slowest possible mode.
As part of Egyptian Streets’ Spotlight Sundays series, which features young aspiring Egyptian artists, start-ups, filmmakers and more, we spoke to Maximus about what inspired her to launch this brand and of its goals for the future.
What prompted you to launch The Washed Out Label?
The Washed Out label had been trotting in my head for almost four years before taking the first step. I’ve always loved recycling clothes and started posting recycling videos online. People really liked them, so I thought it was time to take small steps in building the brand, especially since it’s not something very popular even around the world.
What is the particularity of this label in particular, according to you?
The Washed Out label is the slowest fashion possible. It’s about taking a part that has great material value and saving it and literally redesigning it essentially taking more time than the initial time it took to manufacture it to create a new part with added value. Each piece is marketed and sold only once. Compared to fast fashion, this process is the slowest ever.
The story behind the original piece and the time and thought put into recreating it is what makes each piece a standout piece that adds value to any wardrobe.
Can you tell us more about the process you go through to create a piece for The Washed Out Label?
It starts with manual parts picking and checking for defects. The piece should be of great value in terms of fabric or design. I then think about which techniques would be best to use – am I redesigning it or adding an embellishment? In what style do I want to transfer the part? It’s a process full of experiences and sometimes I lose pieces because of this process.
What are your main challenges?
My main challenge is above all the time taken to produce and market a single piece. I’m still the only hand behind the label, so it takes a while to produce a piece, which makes the project not yet profitable.
What is your favorite item in The Washed Out Label?
Probably the short red leather jacket set. It’s my favorite because I pushed myself in terms of design and style; work with little fabric and push it to the maximum to create a rather trendy outfit.
What are your goals for the label in the future?
My goals are to think big, to be able to hire a team to continuously work creatively on new parts every day, to be able to showcase the products in a store and involve customers in the process, and hopefully, to become global! I think this brand has a lot to offer and I’m only scratching the surface.
To stay up to date on the latest releases from The Washed Out Label, follow the brand on Instagram.
Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets weekly newsletter! Keep up to date with the latest news, arts and culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.
Subscribe to our newsletter
|
Sources
2/ https://egyptianstreets.com/2021/09/19/egyptian-fashion-designer-rescues-thrifted-items-to-create-statement-pieces/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]