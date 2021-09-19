Adele impresses in stunning monochrome dress as she attends wedding with her boyfriend





Adele donned a designer dress to attend a wedding with her new boyfriend Rich Paul. (Getty Images) After this viral Instagram post, Adele is well aware of the power of a little black dress. However, the singer, 33, decided to add sleek white voluminous sleeves to her go-to look when she attended a wedding on Saturday. The star donned a stunning monochrome dress from Italian label Schiaparelli, according to British Vogue. And she finished off her look with pearl earrings hanging from gold teeth, the fashion magazine reported. Noting that Adele, attended the event with her new boyfriend, Vogue wrote: “Adele composed the high fashion drama for a wedding to Rich Paul this weekend.” In the accompanying image, taken by photographer Raven B. Varona, the mother-of-one showed slicked-back up-do and dramatic makeup. She shared the same photo with hers Instagram account, garnering over 1.4 million likes. In the same post, social media users received a photo of her dress from behind as well as a black and white photo of her with Paul that appeared to have been taken in a photo booth. The singer turned heads in a trendy coat during an NBA game in July. (Getty Images) They were invited to the wedding of NBA player Anthony Davis with his partner Marlen P. Adele reportedly started dating US sports agent Paul, 39, earlier this year, but her latest post captioned with a love heart emoji confirms their relationship for the first time. The couple were spotted together in July watching an NBA game in Arizona, where the singer turned heads in a cow-print long coat by Vivienne Westwood over a black top, leggings and heels. straps. She’s often opted for all-black ensembles in recent years, donning an off-the-shoulder dress at a party hosted by Drake in late 2019, and a long-sleeved peplum top with tailored pants for her turn. Saturday Night Live Last year. Prior to her relationship with Paul, who manages big names including basketball star LeBron James, she was married to charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, Angelo, born in 2012. Watch: Who are the most followed users on Instagram

