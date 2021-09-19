Why clothing rental is in fashion

Jaimee Padua knew his priorities for his marriage. A classic lace and tulle ball gown for the ceremony, wedding rings and good food were high on her list.

What was down the priority line, however, was her reception dress. She wanted to enjoy the party, and a puffy tulle dress wasn’t exactly the most casual outfit for a party night. She needed a comfortable dress, but at a reasonable price.

I was surprised how much a wedding costs! I don’t like to compromise on quality, but had to stay within my budget as my husband and I paid for all the expenses. I decided to rent my reception dress because we only had an intimate wedding for 30 people, Padua told Lifestyle.

At her wedding reception, the blushing bride wore a pink asymmetric top and draped skirt from Martin Bautista which she rented for around £ 7,000. It was her first time renting a designer piece and she l liked it so much that she started following the creator on Instagram.

Padua said yes to the (reception) dress she found at Vestido Manila (@ vestido.manila on Instagram), a fashion rental house that offers luxury designer items like dresses, bags and shoes.

I kept looking for a reasonably priced dress, or my fun dress, as I liked to call it, but felt bad to skimp on it. It was our wedding, after all. Enter Vestido Manila. It’s like the Instagram gods know exactly what I’m looking for! she added.

Practical choice

Renting dresses, even for unique events like weddings, has long been the practical choice for many Filipino women. The rental of designer dresses, luxury bags and shoes is also all the rage in the United States.

Remember in Sex and the City: The Movie, when Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was interviewing candidates and she asked Louise (Jennifer Hudson): How can an unemployed girl with three roommates afford a bag? Bowly Louis Vuitton in denim patchwork?

It is praised. Borrow or steal a bag, Louise replied. It’s like Netflix for handbags.

Designer pieces from Alaa, Alexander McQueen, Gucci or Dior can be borrowed from Rent the Runway and Janet Mandell. Rental of designer clothes is so common in the United States that even celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and Bella Hadid have been spotted in borrowed pieces like Chanel and YSL.

In the Philippines, this type of luxury fashion service only became available a few years ago, and Vestido is one of the local rentals that offers luxury items for a fraction of the price.

We founded Vestido with the belief that there is a better way to dress. We wanted to provide a more sustainable alternative to wearing designer pieces without owning them, helping to reduce fashion waste, Cindy Go, one of the owners of Vestido, said in an interview.

Without having to commit to the dress, customers can walk into the boutique for dresses made by local designers Martin Bautista, Vania Romoff and Charina Sarte. They also have international brands like Carolina Herrera and Jacquemus in their closet. There are also waders and leather suits.

Cost

Rental costs depend on the pieces, but prices start at P3,000. The most expensive piece in their wardrobe is a Christos Costarellos P11 199 off-the-shoulder lace wedding dress.

Women, usually between the ages of 20 and 50, come to Vestido for weddings and different occasions.

Cit Sioson, an entrepreneur and former editor and stylist, said she scoured Vestido’s website and picked out several items, such as a beaded white dress by Cecilie Bahnsen, a green leather puff-sleeve mini dress by Ganni and a yellow cutout leather dress from Rokh.

As in Padua, it was also the first time that Sioson was interested in the rental of luxury clothes.

Vestidos customers can make a 45-minute appointment at their Mandaluyong studio for a fitting. A stylist is on hand to assist the client during the session. There is also a home fitting service where teams send up to five garments to their customers for a fee. The charges will be deducted from the total invoice if the customer decides to reserve the garment. (See box.)

Despite a sharp drop in fashion rentals last year due to lockdowns and event cancellations caused by the pandemic, Go said they’ve been seeing an increase in rentals of late.

Vestido has also had a stable following during the lockdown, thanks to their stylist subscription program which they launched before the coronavirus hit the country.

(This) allows accredited stylists to remove pieces from our wardrobe as additional wardrobe options for projects or fittings without the commitment of a full rental… We were happy to have a good list of stylists in our program and luckily they’ve even been regular rental clients during intense shutdowns last year, she said.

Vestido also recently introduced Vend, an online store where you can buy designer clothes from previous seasons, and the Burl jewelry line.

Burl is our first “addition” to complete your full rental look with us. That’s why we make each piece in a timeless and fun, versatile spirit with the help of our local artisans, Go said.

Sustainable choices

While the trend to rent designer pieces has only recently emerged in the Philippines, Go said Filipinos are starting to make sustainable fashion choices.

Lately there is definitely more awareness of how we consume things. More and more people are starting to ask questions, compared to the usual blind shopping. People are starting to question their relationship with the things they buy and demand more quality, better products, in general, that don’t contribute or wear out the planet, and are produced through fair trade, a added Go.

Sioson said borrowing is more economical than shopping while being fashionable.

“I have also become quite frugal since my shopaholic days in my twenties, so renting luxury pieces is a perfect and lasting way to wear designer pieces occasionally without spending too much,” she said. declared.

For Padua, renting another dress is definitely something she will do again.

I can wear fun, bolder styles without having to think about when to wear them again. While it’s true that I could buy a regular dress for the price of a rental, I have to say it all comes down to style. The craftsmanship of a 5,000P rental is a lot different than getting a 5,000P dress that I probably won’t be wearing anyway, she said.