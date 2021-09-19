WAGS arrives at Brownlow wearing exactly the same dress

At Sunday’s Brownlow Medal in Perth, two WAGS found themselves in an awkward position when they showed up in the same dress.

Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew’s wife Sarah Cummin and GWS Giants player Stephen Coniglio’s partner Rebecca Demlakian both opted for identical black and white dresses.

Rebecca turned heads in the classic dress, which featured a floor-length cut and a thigh slit.

Oh no! At Sunday’s Brownlow medal in Perth, the wife of Gold Coast Suns coach Stuart Dew, Sarah Cumming and partner of GWS Giants player Stephen Coniglio, Rebecca Demlakian, both opted for black and white dresses identical.

The black skirt clung to her slender form as she put her best foot forward, showing off a trim pin.

A huge white bow was placed on her bust, created from a satin fabric and adding wow to the dress.

The brunette beauty had half-up hair with soft waves around the face and opted for a pink makeup palette with pink lipstick.

Dressed up: Rebecca turned heads in the classic dress, which featured a floor-length cut and a thigh-high slit

All white: a huge white bow placed on her bust, created from a satin fabric and adding wow to the dress

She completed the look with a pair of black and white heels and kept her accessories minimal.

Stephen chose a classic tuxedo with a white shirt and patent dress shoes.

Sarah looked equally stunning in the black and white dress, with the same shiny bow sitting on her bust.

Look good: Sarah looked equally stunning in the black and white dress

The stunning blonde opted for a pair of strappy black heels for her look and drew less attention to the thigh-high slit, while wearing the bow higher on her chest.

She opted for a rose-based makeup palette with pink lipstick and a pair of dangling earrings, while sporting her locks with loose curls around her face.

Her husband Stewart looked stylish in a black suit worn with a white shirt and tie, as well as dress shoes.