How a woman born without arms does everything from cooking to dressing her little one

A woman born without arms explained how she does her nails, dresses her toddler and paints with her feet.

Doctors couldn’t tell why Sarah Talbi, 38, was born without any upper limbs.

But as a child, Sarah saw herself no differently and learned to eat, dress and brush her hair with her feet.

As she got older, she developed more skills like cutting vegetables and applying makeup – all with her toes.

Sarah has a two year old daughter, Lilia, who she cooks, dresses and plays with.

Little Lilia doesn’t see her different mother and clings to Sarah’s sleeve as they cross the road.

Sarah, a stay-at-home mom, said: I can do anything with my feet as long as I don’t have shoes on.

I put on make-up, dress, cook, take a shower, take care of Lilia, I can do whatever I want.

As a child, Sarah did not consider herself to be different.

Sarah said: How a baby takes everything with his hands and wreaks havoc, I did the same with my feet so my brain connects to my feet.

I could do anything a toddler the same age could do, just with my feet.

“As I got older, I could eat, but I found it difficult to write.

These things came later, I learned them because it was the age to learn.

Other children asked me why I didn’t have an arm, but for me it was quite normal.

I thought there were a lot of other unarmed people and I was just one of those people.

When Sarah was a teenager, she studied English and Spanish translation at the Higher Institute of Translators and Interpreters (ISTI), Brussels without additional support.

Sarah said: I was able to do it like anyone else.

When I did Erasmus I had to move but I moved in with friends and we had an apartment together.

I just had an experience like anyone else would and I did it without a struggle.

in september 2018, Sarah had a baby, Lilia, now two.

Sarah said: It is a great achievement to become a mom.

This is my best achievement.

I think it’s hard for any woman to become a mom because it’s such a big change, besides having a disability you are dealing with two things.

But my disability had to adapt to have a baby.

I now have two years of experience and I can do anything with my daughter.

She holds me by the sleeve when we walk down the street.

It’s amazing, she holds it like a hand.

It’s funny because sometimes Shell wants to run away and touch something in the street and she asks me and pulls my sleeve.

She doesn’t know I can’t hold her back yet, which is lovely.

Sarah has even discovered that she can paint with her feet, and looks forward to organizing more exhibitions to showcase her work.

She also presents her work on her Youtube channel.

She said: I do it with my feet like everything else.

My main inspiration is nature, I like to paint landscapes.

I love nature and travel and I really miss it. “

Sarah has not met any other woman who has the same disability as her.

Sarah added: I have fully adapted and can do whatever I want.

I won’t let him hold me back.

