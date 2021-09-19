Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1935 in Iowa City, Iowa, but grew up 50 miles from Mechanicsville, a town of about 800 where his father owned a men’s clothing store. In his youth, he developed a passion for sports and entered the University of Iowa on a baseball scholarship.

He enrolled in a communication course and was passionate about the media, especially sports media. While still in school, he got a job at KOKX radio in Keokuk. After graduation he was hired by WMT-TV and Radio at Cedar Rapids to work in the sports department. Eventually, he became the radio broadcaster for University of Iowa football games. Due to the popularity of the shows and his unique, enthusiastic style, it was quickly dubbed “The Voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes”.

In 1967, he moved to Nashville, Tenn., Becoming the athletic director of WSM-TV and WSM Radio. As part of the package, he became “The Voice of the Vanderbilt Commodores” on WSM Radio, advertising play by play for soccer and basketball.

In 1978, as part of a joint agreement between the University of Arkansas and KATV, Channel 7, in Little Rock, he was offered an offer to become the sports director of the television station and “The Voice of the Razorbacks “for football and TV shows. basketball games produced by the Razorback Sports Network, as well as to host seasonal coaching television shows. It was an offer he couldn’t refuse. He has spent the last 28 years of his life in both of these roles, enthralling Razorback fans everywhere with his blend of personality, enthusiasm and knowledge of the game, no matter what sport he has announced.

Fans, when they first met him in person, were amazed at how modest and kind he was. No matter how busy he was, he always took the time to listen and give the impression that he was enjoying the meeting. His friend and colleague at KATV, Melinda Mayo, once quoted him as saying, “Don’t make a habit of swearing off the air. You will have a much better chance of doing it on the air. ‘works well in most situations. “

In 2006, he told friends he was planning to retire and that the coming season would be his last. On July 31, after spending a long, hot day participating in a Northwest Arkansas charity golf tournament, he was walking home alone, late at night. Just outside Russellville on Interstate 40, his car veered off the eastbound lane, crossed the median, and collided head-on with a car driven by Billie Jo “BJ” Burton of Dover; both were killed instantly. The autopsy did not reveal any other cause, it is assumed that he fell asleep at the wheel after a tiring day. He is buried in the Riverwood Memorial Gardens in Maumelle.

Since his death he has received numerous honors and several awards have been named in his memory. He was recently named by Chris Yow of Bleacher Report in the “SEC Football: Top 10 Radio Play-by-Play Announcers of All Time”. An award in his name is presented annually to an Arkansas high school football player who demonstrates perseverance, determination, courage and determination in the face of adversity. One of the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s highest honors comes on its behalf to the Razorback player who has shown persistence, determination, courage and determination in the face of difficult circumstances while continuing to live up to the standards highest as a player, teammate and student. He was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Media Hall of Honor at War Memorial Stadium.

Who was this legendary sports host, considered by many to be the nicest person they have ever met?

See the notable response from the Arkansans