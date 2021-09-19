Fashion
Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Bodycon Yellow Dress In New Photos As Star ‘Closes’ With Pete Davidson After Divorce
KALEY Cuoco looked stunning in a gorgeous yellow Stella McCartney gown, after rumors of a reunion with Pete Davidson.
The flight attendant took to Instagram to show off her trendy dress with flared sleeves and a high neck.
She also featured matching heels, a fluffy handbag, and a stylish updo.
The 35-year-old included a snap wearing her complementary Nike sneakers for added convenience “for late night.”
Fans commented on Kaley’s sleek ensemble.
One of them said: “Yassssss that look!”
A second wrote: “Ohhh last pic With the kicks !!!!”
Another wrote: “Super Kaley !!!!”
It comes after insiders claimed the pair have grown closer and closer.
Onscreen in their new movie, the characters of Cute, Pete Davidson, and Kaley fall in love.
But it looks like the script for the next movie could push the boundaries of reality.
Last month, Pete split from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor over long distance issues.
At the time, sources claimed that Petes’ growing friendship with Kaley played some role, but then, in public at least, Kaley was thought to be happily married to her husband Karl Cook.
Kaley has announced her separation from Karl after three years of marriage.
In a statement, they said their current paths have taken us in opposite directions, and insiders tell me that the only direction Kaley seems to be going is the one that brings her back to Pete.
A source explained: When Pete and Phoebe split up, it was said that his close friendship with Kayley played a role.
But now that Kaley has announced her marriage breakdown to Carl, those around them on the set of Mignon say they saw it coming.
Pete and Kaley have gotten along incredibly well since day one, but over the weeks it becomes clear that there is some attraction there.
Obviously they play a couple in the movie and everything is very romantic and sweet.
But the chemistry between them is so palpable that anyone can talk about it on set.
When the cameras stopped rolling, they were making jokes and clearly enjoying each other’s company.
A friendship has definitely been formed between them and they seem very close.
Just 24 hours after Kaley announced her marriage breakdown, she was back at work filming with Pete.
The two held hands as they took on the roles of Sheila and Gary for the new film, which is due out next year.
