Five talking points from the elite men’s time trial at the 2021 World Championships

Ganna perfectly timed her return to form

And those quiet whispers were silenced: Filippo Ganna remains the best time trial around. Was it ever really in doubt?

A fourth place finish to Italian nationals, a fifth at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal at the recent European Championships had indicated that the Italian machine was not quite producing its hallmark at the best time trial, but predictably enough, the 25-year-old managed to retain its rainbow stripes after a great afternoon of racing in Belgium.

The Italian did so in a way that also broke the hearts of the Belgians, coming in from behind to pass Wout van Aert and beat him by six seconds despite falling behind the Jumbo-Visma man at both checkpoints.

Ganna is an expert in the pace of his efforts on a course, and it is clear that he is also the best in the business at synchronizing his form well.

The time trial star of his generation delivers again.

Home success snatched from death

Filippo Gannas’ win was heartbreaking for the home nation.

Remco Evenepoel set the best time of the day from the start and so quickly it was averaging 53.549 km / h the roadside crowd can be forgiven for thinking they had witnessed the winner waiting for the day.

It then became clear that Evenepoel would not win gold but that first place would still belong to Belgium, with Van Aert going over half a minute faster than his compatriot, only for the pair to be turned down by Ganna. .

The silver for Van Aert is a repeat of his result in Imola, Italy 12 months ago, and the bronze for Evenepoel is only his second medal in the event after finishing second in 2019.

Neither, however, will be satisfied, as the eternal winners – and fit pair are exactly that – consider silver and bronze to be the first and second losers.

The wait for a Belgian time trial world champion continues.

Not to be for Kng

Stefan Kng simply cannot convert continental glory into global triumph.

Winner of the European time trial title in the last two seasons and four time trials this season alone, the Swiss were one of the favorites to snatch the rainbow stripes from Filippo Ganna, but the 27-year-old was fifth outside medals, a significant 1-07 over the Italian winner.

Last year Kng finished third in Italy, making his result in Belgium more disappointing, and he never looked on track to threaten even Remco Evenepoel who had long held the chair of the race leader.

It’s hard to be overly critical of Kng, but his win over Ganna 10 days ago would have given him the confidence he needed to believe he could outdo his rival again.

This was not the case, however, and Kng will have to wait another year to claim that elusive world title to add to his record.

Asgreen was denied medal on emotional day for Denmark

The Worlds began in mourning with the tragic death of Chris Anker Sørensen, the former Danish pro who was killed while riding in Belgium on Saturday.

Extremely sympathetic and esteemed rider, Sørensens’ untimely death at just 37 touched everyone in cycling, and so it was an unenviable task that awaited Mikkel Bjerg and Kasper Asgreen who had to fly the Danish flag just a few hours after the news broke.

Riding in honor of his compatriots, Asgreen drove exceptionally well, the winner of the Tour of Flanders finishing the podium by two agonizing seconds to settle for fourth place.

Backed by the time trial – he has been the Danish champion in the discipline for the past three years – his run in Belgium was even better than expected, a huge testament to the 26-year-old during of a horrible and difficult day for the Danes. cycling.

Martin bowed out with a solid performance

Quadruple world champion Tony Martin has announced ahead of race days that he will be retiring from the sport at the end of this week’s world championships.

An unexpected announcement given the German still had a year left on his contract with Jumbo-Visma, the 36-year-old bowed out by finishing in an impressive sixth place.

When he crossed the finish line in Bruges he was provisionally second before being pushed back by the late finishers, but nonetheless one of the best runners of this century can be extremely proud of the way he signed. .

He will retire after the mixed team relay race, winning 67 professional races, including 50 in time trials.

Athletes always talk about wanting to finish on a high, while they’re still competitive, and that’s exactly how Martin will hang up his racing wheels. Hat.