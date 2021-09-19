AOC Tax the Rich Clothing designer accused of owing thousands in unpaid taxes and refusing to pay interns





The designer accuses the brand behind the AOC Met Gala dress of taking the design (Getty Images) The designer behind the formal dress that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore to the Met Gala has been accused of not paying her tax debts. Aurora James created the eye-catching white dress for AOC, which featured the Tax the Rich slogan in red. The New York Post reports that despite the dress being a powerful message, records show Ms James herself owes the tax office thousands of dollars. His company Cultural Brokerage Agency was established in 2011 and is now known as Brother Vellies. According to The post offices report, he has been the subject of 15 tax mandates in total since 2015. He has accumulated Three in New York state for failing to withhold income tax from employee paychecks, totaling nearly $ 15,000, according to the state’s tax and finance department. Between April 2018 and April 2019, the Internal Revenue Service placed six federal liens on the Cultural Brokerage Agency for a total of $ 103,220. The IRS has not commented on their current status at To post. The cultural brokerage agency also reportedly faced multiple legal challenges for not paying workers compensation. The Workers Compensation Board fined the company $ 17,000 for failing to purchase workers’ compensation insurance between March 2017 and February 2018. It currently owes $ 62,722 and no payment has been made. been received to date, reports The Post. Workers’ compensation is paid when an employee is injured on the job and runs out of time. A former employee of Ms James said her company relied on unpaid interns who worked full time. I experienced a lot of harassment while working for her, the employee said, adding: Aurora would ask me to do things that were not in anyone’s job description, like scheduling her gynecological appointments. The work environment was so hostile that I was afraid to ask for my check. The employee was then fired.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/aoc-tax-rich-dress-designer-170530054.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos