The luxury boutiques of the Avenue at the American Dream shopping center





Watch out for all the window shopping: this one is for you. The American Dream mega mall in the Meadowlands has opened its luxury shopping wing. The avenue promises more than just maximizing your credit cards – it’s a feast for the senses. Anchored by luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue – its only location in the state – The Avenue also features a fine dining restaurant, a sculpture garden designed by New Jersey native Jonathan Adler, and intimate lounges. Even the Dolce & Gabbana boutique itself is a work of art. Interiors at The Avenue feature an exhibition of American art and fashion curated by Ree and Jason Willaford of Galleri Urbane in Marfa and Dallas, Texas. Coming soon to The Avenue: Alexander Wang, Anne Fontaine, Brüt Champagne Bar, Gentle Monster, Jonathan Adler, and Zadig & Voltaire. Here’s a look at what’s open. Look inside the avenue at American Dream The American Dream mega mall in the Meadowlands is opening a luxury boutique wing that promises to be a must-see experience, and not just for luxury designer brands. America’s 50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants YouGov surveyed the country’s most popular restaurant brands and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the results. Read on to browse the vast and diverse variety of American restaurants, you might even find a favorite or two. 15 iconic retail stores that no longer exist (but we totally miss shopping)

