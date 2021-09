Roland Mouret and Rejina Pyo challenge convention at London Fashion Week | London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week is back, but not back to normal. Roland Mouret, whose regular pre-pandemic fashion week tour was a parade at the National Theater, commissioned a film in which actors wore his new collection as costumes while their characters dined, danced and rode motorcycles. Meanwhile, Rejina Pyos’ show opened with GB team athletes diving from the London Aquatic Center diving board, rather than a model walking down a track. I’m not going to pretend the world is like it was before, Mouret said before the screening. A shock of this magnitude [the pandemic] it’s like a divorce or a bereavement. It will take at least five years for society to recover, for politics to recover and so will fashion. He handed over his collection to Nigerian-French actor, writer and director Magaajyia Silberfeld, who used the clothes in a short film, Terma, which recast the myth of Ulysses from the point of view of Hera. I owe a lot of my career to the amazing women who wore my clothes, so I thought it was time for me to step back for a moment and see my clothes through female eyes, Mouret said. I am not in fashion to make objects with women. I want to be a part of fashion week but not send girls up and down a catwalk. European Championship silver medalist Robyn Birch, alongside fellow international divers Emily Martin and Josie Zillig, performed choreographed dives for the occasion at the start and end of the Pyos show, dressed in swimsuits from designer bath. I feel like the vibe around us right now is related to a desire for freedom, and the place where I feel freest is in the water, Pyo said on a video call. before the show. For obvious sustainability reasons, I didn’t want to build a set for a show that will be taken down and thrown out the next day, so I was looking for a place that had water and also a sense of drama. The London Aquatic Center is so beautiful. After a reconnaissance coincided with Olympic athletes using the 10-meter board for training, it was fascinating! she invited divers to be part of her return to London fashion week. Terma opens with Hera, played by Silberfeld, stepping out of a taxi down a dusty Greek road wearing a sunshine yellow shirt dress that Mouret considers a new hero piece. Post-Covid fashion is about clothes that match reality, clothes that become your best friend. Day dresses are now less tight at the waist, says Mouret, who became known for the stretch hourglass construction of the Galaxy dress. Next month, it will launch Roland Mouret Body, a line of sportswear. Covid has shown us how important sport is in maintaining a balanced mental health, for many of us. Mouret added that selling evening wear was always a challenge, as restrictions on events come and go in different territories. A month ago America was opening up and they were ordering all of my party dresses. And now they have a variation and they don’t want party dresses anymore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2021/sep/19/roland-mouret-and-rejina-pyo-defy-convention-at-london-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos