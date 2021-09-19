TikTok, Clearpay Cohost Dinner for London Fashion Week

The fashion crowd gathered on Saturday night to celebrate the future of fashion at a dinner co-hosted by TIC Tac and Clearpay for London Fashion Week.

Young TikTokers mingled with fashion industry veterans and emerging designers, and Clearpay shared his vision with executives from fashion houses and retailers.

For Clearpays co-founder Nick Molnar, Australia’s youngest self-made billionaire with an estimated net worth of $ 2.67 billion, London Fashion Week is a perfect platform to show how Clearpay can bring the consumer to a business event.

I think what we’ve seen is a huge celebration of the birth of the creative industry, he said. We have seen the influence of Knwls today. The anticipation of the see now, buy now component that we can bring the consumer into the safe, has been an incredible opportunity for the fashion industry at large, he said.

Sentiment on the next generation is very important. By 2030, Millennials and Gen Z consumers will account for 50% of all retail spending globally. So retailing around the world is focused on this group, which buys and spends differently. How we can bring this to life with our partners is tonight’s goal, he added.

Clearpay entered the UK market 2.5 years ago. Over 2 million consumers now use Clearpay when shopping.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive Officer of BFC, said TIC Tac and Clearpay both celebrated and helped champion talent. We take this role seriously, in terms of identifying and supporting talent. Having two partners to do it is really amazing.

The dinner began with a performance by 17-year-old emerging singer songwriter Bea Wheeler, whose TikTok Beaandherbizness account received over 3.3 million likes for her charming voice. Tonight’s installation is amazing. All I want is to get to know these people, she said.

Not far from Wheeler at the table was TikTok sensation Benji Krol, who has amassed 25.8 million followers on the short video platform since arriving in 2019.

This is my first fashion week, and the first time I have a stylist and go to catwalks. I’m stepping out of my comfort zone a bit, but I’m so excited, the 20-year-old influencer told WWD. He uses TikTok to show off his life, share makeup tips, and occasionally create fashion content.

For me, a lot of fashion and trends actually started from TikTok. When you see the trends of fashion week, a lot of people on TikTok are amazed at what they see. It kinda influences what people want to do in the future. So when you create content around Fashion Week, a lot of interesting trends will start from here, he added.

20-year-old Benji Park, whose TikTok account is Fashionboy, is considered a fashion guru among his fellow TikTokers. He was seated next to Japanese journalist Yu Masui, one of the first internet age menswear influencers who entered the scene around 2005.

Park has consulted on the TikTok exhibition space and is working with Selfridges, The Face magazine and TikTok to create content around fashion week.

I’ve done fashion week before as a fashion week bitch, but this is my first time sitting in the front row, he said.

Her personal highlight so far is Nensi Dojaka. I love that she added some color to her collection this season, and after winning the LVMH award, I feel like it’s just a really nice finale to a very successful season. , he added.

In Parks’ opinion, TikTok is making fashion more popular than ever.

New influencers like us actually have a reason to be there. We have a voice, a personality, and we are not just a singular image. We present the designers so much better, he argued.

British designer Henry Holland, who oversees the TikTok partnership with the Newgen talent support program, said the circle has come full circle for him, from being the new kid on the block in 2007 to nurturing the next generation today. .

After mingling with influencers for over a decade as a designer, Holland said the TikToks are much more business savvy than their predecessors.

They know what they are doing. They know what they are worth. They are so much more developed in terms of content creation. They give out their opinions and thoughts and feelings and they showcase their talents very well, he said.

Holland believes that at the streetwear level, TikTok has changed fashion.

When we looked at some stats yesterday, the numbers run into the billions for some hashtags and fashion related content. This allows people to access new trends and new perspectives in the industry through content creators as well as American designers, he added.

Fashion influencer Bryan Gray Yambao, aka Bryan Boy, was also present at the dinner.

My transition to TikTok was pretty easy. For me, TikTok is a very different platform from Instagram, where the content is more static. TikTok is more about personality, he said.

Guests enjoyed a retro three-course dinner, with music hosted by DJ Fat Tony.

