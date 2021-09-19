Khloe Kardashian sizzles in a sheer mesh dress

Khloe Kardashian stunned her fans on Sunday morning by sharing several images where she looked like a model.

The TV star, 37, looked sensational in a sheer mesh dress that showed off her nude SKIMS leotard – designed by her sister Kim Kardashian – as she posed against a light beige stone wall.

The Revenge Body host added red lipstick and flashed long red nails as she modeled yellow gold hoops. In her caption, she simply said “SKIMS”, making it clear that she was helping her older brother.

Gorgeous: Khloe Kardashian stunned fans on Sunday morning as she shared multiple images where she looked like a model

Va-voom: The TV star, 37, looked sensational in a sheer mesh dress that showed off her nude SKIMS underwear – designed by her sister Kim Kardashian – as she posed against a stone wall

It comes after it was claimed that his ex Tristan Thompson was “still very affectionate” with Khloe.

The two broke up earlier this year after further claims surfaced that he cheated. Tristan memorably cheated on the star when she was pregnant with their daughter True and also later with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Jordyn Woods.

More recent complaints surfaced this spring.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 30-year-old pro basketball player are doing a “great job” of co-parenting their three-year-old daughter True.

Closer: The Revenge Body host added red lipstick and flashed red nails as well as yellow gold hoops. In her caption, she simply said “SKIMS”, making it clear that she was helping her older brother.

The ex is back: It comes after it was claimed his ex Tristan Thompson was “always very flirty” with Khloe. The two broke up earlier this year after further claims surfaced that he cheated. Tristan memorably cheated on the star when she was pregnant with their daughter True and also later with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Jordyn Woods

But the sportsman is in desperate need of more and can’t help but be cheeky with his ex-girlfriend.

A source said Entertainment tonight: ‘Khloe and Tristan do a great job of co-parenting together.

‘Tristan is still very flirty with Khloe and tries to get her back.

“ButKhloe is 100% focused on True right now and showing True that they can co-parent in a healthy way, while making sure she still feels very loved and supported.”

They have a child: Keeping up with the Kardashians star and 30-year-old pro basketball player do a ‘great job’ co-parenting their three-year-old daughter True

Not yet ! But the sportsman desperately needs more and can’t help but be cheeky with his ex-girlfriend

While adamant she doesn’t want to rekindle their relationship after ditching her in 2019 when it was alleged he cheated on her with her friend Jordyn Woods, Khloe still strives to include Tristan in family events so that they can continue to be a family.

The insider explained, “Khloe makes sure to include Tristan in dinners, outings, dates with True so they can spend time together as a family.”

The 37-year-old beauty was devastated when she learned of Tristan’s unfaithful ways, but turned to exercise as a form of therapy.

He won’t stop: A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Khloe and Tristan do a great job of co-parenting together.” Tristan is still very flirty with Khloe and trying to get her back “

Khloe said on her Instagram Story last month, “Happy Sunday everyone! I don’t usually train on Sundays, but I missed days last week due to a very busy work week and I use my workouts as a form of therapy.

“For me, they really help me figure it out, so I’m excited. I feel like I need to get my head back now … so have a good Sunday. ‘

Despite her grief, the founder of Good American is “still very loyal” to Tristan.

An insider previously said: “Even though he’s disappointed Khlo so many times, she’s still very loyal to Tristan. She doesn’t like it when people criticize her. He will always be special to her. It is very possible that they will eventually get back together.