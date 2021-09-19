Rangers 1-1 Motherwell: Steven Gerrard’s men win Scottish Premiership despite detention

Motherwell became the first team to take championship points from Rangers at Ibrox since March 2020 to spoil the hosts’ party with a 1-1 draw.

Gers fans applauded the deployment of the Premiership flag for the first time in a decade ahead of the game and it looked like an afternoon of celebration as Fashion forward Sakala scored his first competitive goal for the Light Blues after 12 minutes.

However, after the home side failed to capitalize on their dominance, Well forward Kaiyne Woolery knocked out Ibrox in the 66th minute when he shot into an equalizer.

MATCH FACTS Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Simpson, Barisic, Aribo, Davis (Arfield 81), Kamara, Roofe, Sakala (Bacuna 76), Scott Wright (Morelos 76). Unused subscribers: Bassey, Lundstram, Balogun, McLaughlin. Reserve: Tavernier. Goals: Sakala 12. Mother well: Kelly, Stephen O’Donnell, Mugabi, Ojala (Lamie 76), McGinley, Grimshaw, Slattery, O’Hara, Woolery, Watt (Roberts 84), van Veen (Donnelly 90). Unused subscribers: Maguire, Fox, Amaluzor, Crawford. Reserve: McGinley, van Veen, O’Hara. Goals: Wool 66. Ref: Steven McLean (Scotland).

Steven Gerrard’s side had to be content with a draw that puts them at the top of the table with just one point ahead of Hibernian and Hearts.

Motherwell themselves would have been top of the table with a win, but Graham Alexander’s side will be more than happy with his point of view.

Former Gers boss and skipper John Greig joined President Douglas Park and Vice President John Bennett for the flag ceremony without any SPFL representative amid an ongoing dispute with Rangers over the organization’s sponsorship agreement with an automobile manufacturer.

The home team took the lead seconds after surviving a scare.

Well, forward Tony Watt passed Jack Simpson, picked up a long ball and rounded goaltender Allan McGregor only for the recovering Connor Goldson to make a crucial challenge.

The home side ran into the park and Well’s goalkeeper Liam Kelly saved a long-range shot from Sakala, but from the resulting corner the Zambia international headed under the crossbar after Joe Aribo headed for the delivery of the skipper James Tavernier.

The Rangers led the second half as they did the first and Kelly continued to rack up saves, Tavernier’s hour-mark after a short turn was quite spectacular before the shock equalizer.

Mark O’Hara burst into the Gers box following a pass from Kevin Van Veen and, although Goldson tackled, the ball broke at Woolery and he passed Borna Barisic to sweep the ball away 12 meters above McGregor.

It was the first shot on target for Fir Park’s men and the Rangers were desperate to regain their lead.

Former Huddersfield midfielder Juninho Bacuna made his 75th-minute debut, replacing Sakala,