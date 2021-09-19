Fashion
Rangers 1-1 Motherwell: Steven Gerrard’s men win Scottish Premiership despite detention
Rangers 1-1 Motherwell: Steven Gerrard’s men lead the Scottish Premiership despite losing league points to Ibrox for the first time in 18 MONTHS… with Kaiyne Woolery canceling Fashion Sakala’s opener
- Steven Gerrard’s men lost points at Ibrox for the first time since March 2020
- Forward Fashion Sakala made the first half-time opener for the hosts on Sunday
- Kaiyne Woolery, however, scored an equalizer for Motherwell after the break
- Rangers are just one point ahead of Hibernian and Hearts in the standings
Motherwell became the first team to take championship points from Rangers at Ibrox since March 2020 to spoil the hosts’ party with a 1-1 draw.
Gers fans applauded the deployment of the Premiership flag for the first time in a decade ahead of the game and it looked like an afternoon of celebration as Fashion forward Sakala scored his first competitive goal for the Light Blues after 12 minutes.
However, after the home side failed to capitalize on their dominance, Well forward Kaiyne Woolery knocked out Ibrox in the 66th minute when he shot into an equalizer.
Motherwell became the first team to take league points from Rangers at Ibrox since March 2020
Well, forward Kaiyne Woolery knocked out Ibrox in the 66th minute when he shot in an equalizer
MATCH FACTS
Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Simpson, Barisic, Aribo, Davis (Arfield 81), Kamara, Roofe, Sakala (Bacuna 76), Scott Wright (Morelos 76).
Unused subscribers: Bassey, Lundstram, Balogun, McLaughlin.
Reserve: Tavernier.
Goals: Sakala 12.
Mother well: Kelly, Stephen O’Donnell, Mugabi, Ojala (Lamie 76), McGinley, Grimshaw, Slattery, O’Hara, Woolery, Watt (Roberts 84), van Veen (Donnelly 90).
Unused subscribers: Maguire, Fox, Amaluzor, Crawford.
Reserve: McGinley, van Veen, O’Hara.
Goals: Wool 66.
Ref: Steven McLean (Scotland).
Steven Gerrard’s side had to be content with a draw that puts them at the top of the table with just one point ahead of Hibernian and Hearts.
Motherwell themselves would have been top of the table with a win, but Graham Alexander’s side will be more than happy with his point of view.
Former Gers boss and skipper John Greig joined President Douglas Park and Vice President John Bennett for the flag ceremony without any SPFL representative amid an ongoing dispute with Rangers over the organization’s sponsorship agreement with an automobile manufacturer.
The home team took the lead seconds after surviving a scare.
Well, forward Tony Watt passed Jack Simpson, picked up a long ball and rounded goaltender Allan McGregor only for the recovering Connor Goldson to make a crucial challenge.
The home side ran into the park and Well’s goalkeeper Liam Kelly saved a long-range shot from Sakala, but from the resulting corner the Zambia international headed under the crossbar after Joe Aribo headed for the delivery of the skipper James Tavernier.
The Rangers led the second half as they did the first and Kelly continued to rack up saves, Tavernier’s hour-mark after a short turn was quite spectacular before the shock equalizer.
Mark O’Hara burst into the Gers box following a pass from Kevin Van Veen and, although Goldson tackled, the ball broke at Woolery and he passed Borna Barisic to sweep the ball away 12 meters above McGregor.
It was the first shot on target for Fir Park’s men and the Rangers were desperate to regain their lead.
Former Huddersfield midfielder Juninho Bacuna made his 75th-minute debut, replacing Sakala,
Steven Gerrard’s men lost points at Ibrox for the first time since March 2020
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10006547/Rangers-1-1-Motherwell-Steven-Gerrards-men-Scottish-Premiership-despite-held.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]