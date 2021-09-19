Fashion
Mindy Kaling makes statement in neon dress and holographic heels
Mindy Kaling has gone daring for her latest look, worn on the eve of the 2021 Emmy Awards.
The Creator of Never Have I Ever posed for Instagram while in her closet with stylist Hayley Atkin, wearing a vibrant Alex Perry dress. The vibrant set featured a neon green Corin Perrys dress, which featured a fitted midi skirt and a draped sweetheart neckline. Kaling was accessorized with sparkling Candy Ice earrings and a daring Djula ring, as well as an embossed pink LAfshar mini bag.
More New Shoes
As for the shoes, Kali has chosen an equally daring style to pair her dress with: the Andrea Wazens Dassy pumps. The pointy toe style featured pale pink ankle and slingback straps, as well as 4.1 inch stilettos. However, the most prominent feature of the pairs was their holographic PVC toe, which enhanced the elegance of the appearance. Although the pair of Kalings are sold out, similar styles are selling for $ 480 on AndreaWazen.com.
Neon dresses have a moment, now that in-person events have picked up. However, Kaling isn’t the only star to jump on the shiny trend. Diane Kruger, Eiza Gonzalez and Ciara all wore vibrant neon dresses by Prabal Gurung, Versace and Dundas at the 2021 Met Gala and its various afterparties.
The Creator of the Mindy project never shy away from a bold look, often wearing outfits in bright colors, glamorous textures and cheerful prints from brands such as Oscar de la Renta, Retrofete and Tory Burch. In fact, she even wore a fully printed outfit to the Burch Spring 22 show at New York Fashion Week. Kalings’ upbeat wardrobe also includes a range of coordinated colorful sandals and pumps from top designers such as Stuart Weitzman, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura. When not on duty, she can also be spotted in Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and Kate Spade low-heeled sandals.
Add a pair of holographic heels to your next look, inspired by Kaling.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
To buy: Jessica Simpson Pirrie Pumps, $ 89.
Courtesy of DSW
To buy: Steve Madden Medayo pumps, $ 70 (was $ 99).
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: Shary Protective Sandals, $ 138.
Click gallery for more Kalings best shoe moments over the years.
Launch gallery: Mindy Kaling’s celebrity shoe style
The best of footwear
