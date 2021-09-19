Are you sure you are not suffering from unconscious prejudices?

We have to look within ourselves and eliminate any unconscious biases that we may have if we are to progress as a society. File photo: Reuters

“My business partner and co-founder of the company is a woman. She is quite my equal in the company and in the design of the products and services that we deploy. She has to fight twice as hard, and for twice as long as I do for anything. Nine out of 10 emails to the company are sent to me, even when I answer a question or a question posed by them. We play the “tag” of meeting, because technical questions are invariably asked of me. I then report to her (as she is much more knowledgeable than I am on many technical aspects that we deal with) only for the next question related to the answer she gave me. be asked again. “

The above remarks come from a segment of a post from a man on LinkedIn, a professional networking site. They are a powerful example of unconscious workplace biases, pervasive all over the world. Research in the fields of neuroscience and social psychology has helped to develop the understanding of this concept. Unconscious biases are formed through the way we socialize, the experiences we have in life, and the portrayal of different groups in the media. These experiences act as social filters, through which we make evaluations and judgments about the people around us. Human beings have a natural tendency to classify individuals into social categories. These categories are often based on visual cues such as gender, race, ethnicity, age, height, body type, etc. We also classify based on social origins, professional roles, religious identities or political affiliations.

Social psychologist Dr Jennifer Eberhardt and her team at Stanford University explored the roots and implications of unconscious bias. Through experiments, she has shown how social conditions can influence how our brains work to determine our responses to others. For example, if we are constantly exposed to women as elementary school teachers or receptionists, or to men as engineers and leaders of organizations, these associations become wired into the human brain.

A common form of unconscious bias is affinity bias, which impacts organizational decision-making processes. This includes how managers hire and promote staff. This can lead to limited creativity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Unconscious biases can also affect collaboration between employees, as well as hamper innovation and productivity. In milliseconds, people judge whether someone is like us and belongs to our “inner circle” of those we usually favor. Men might favor men, while women might favor women. However, people can belong to different groups, and they like to belong to “crowds” which are powerful. It could mean that a woman prefers a man over a woman.

In Bangladesh we see different kinds of unconscious bias; people are constantly judged on the basis of age, sex, skin tone, height, weight, ethnicity, religion, disability, marital status, etc. and callous jokes and comments based on these biases are very common. In many cases, people who are victims of such prejudices and they may even know when they are can do the same to others without even realizing it, or without even recognizing the impact that their behavior may have on them. other people. For example, a woman who gets angry about a sexist comment can also convey stereotypical perceptions about people from Indigenous groups, without even realizing that this too is a form of prejudice.

Unconscious prejudices against various groups lead to discriminatory attitudes and behaviors, violation of rights, stress and a negative effect on the well-being of people. I have known people whose self-esteem has been severely affected because of the negative comments they have been subjected to because of the color of their skin. I have noticed how highly competent professional women have been dismissed as “aggressive”, while men with the same behavior have been praised for their leadership qualities.

Unconscious biases can continue to dominate our future and affect various aspects of our lives if we do not address them quickly. Gina Neff, professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Oxford, asked about biases and the balance of power in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems. In a study report titled “Alexa, Does AI Have a Gender?” She spoke to Ruth Abrahams about the challenges we face in combining futuristic solutions with values ​​of trust, openness and equality. Amazon’s voice-activated assistant Alexa has a female voice. The report states, “As children and adults shout out instructions, questions and requests to Alexa, what messages are reinforced? Professor Neff asks if this is how we would like to secretly treat women.” In law or finance, AI assistance is coded as male. This gives the male computer voice a context of authority and professionalism, according to the research article.

AI is about algorithms, and the bias of the person involved in the development of the algorithms will continue to influence products. This could be solved by engaging a diverse team (made up of members of different genders, races, ethnicities, etc.) in the design of AI. Human beings can go to Mars and establish the same prejudiced, discriminatory and unfair system of the world today if we are not thoughtful enough to eradicate such prejudices.

The first step in tackling unconscious biases is to be aware of the different types of biases we have. We should examine our own assumptions and question ourselves when we start to make stereotypical associations. Do we assume that senior executives aren’t computer savvy or that all young people are wasting their time online? Do you make fun of someone when they speak the dialect of a particular neighborhood?

Each of us can speak out against jokes, comments and behaviors that reinforce stereotypes in our families, workplaces and social environments. During interviews, panel members may deliberately slow down decision-making, reconsider the reasons for decisions, challenge stereotypes, and monitor each other for unconscious bias.

I remember a few lines from London-based Nigerian poet Ben Okri: “Every new era begins within / It is an interior event / With unsuspected possibilities / For inner liberation / We could use the new era / To clean our eyes / To see the world differently / To see ourselves more clearly / Only free people can make a free world. “ We must free ourselves from unconscious prejudices if we are to create an inclusive society, where all men, women and children are treated with respect and dignity.

Laila Khondkar is an international development worker.