Whos In and Whos Out at Milan Fashion Week | The week ahead, BoF Professional





Missing in action Mainly physical Milan Fashion Week starts September 23

Two of Kerings’ Italian brands, Gucci and Bottega Veneta, are out of the program

Emporio Armani celebrates its 40th anniversary and Prada hosts its first in-person show with Raf Simons as co-creative director Milan Fashion Week is back in its pre-pandemic form, with two exceptions: Bottega Veneta and Gucci remain off the schedule. At the start of the pandemic, most of the Kerings fashion brands announced that they were leaving the calendar behind to show when and where they wanted it. But Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will be back in Paris later this month, while Kerings, the two most fashionable Italian brands, Gucci and Bottega Veneta, hold on. Milan has plenty of other prints, including Pradas’ first in-person show with Raf Simons on board. After a debut show that carried over to Fendis’ legacy, Kim Jones could give the brand a spin on her own. And Armanis’ 40th anniversary comes as the designer has pushed back takeover offers. The bottom line: Shows in New York and London offered an intriguing and often retail-ready look at post-pandemic dress-up. Among the designers featured this week, Miuccia Prada in particular had a lot to say about the role fashion played during the pandemic. No shirt, no shoes, no sales Nike releases quarterly results September 23

Covid-linked factory closures in Vietnam hampered the brand as well as other sneaker sellers

In June, Nike announced sales record as direct purchases of his sneakers have skyrocketed Nike’s strategy of selling most of its sneakers through its own ecosystem of websites and apps is going exactly as planned, with one small problem: the company is struggling to find enough shoes to sell. According to Cowen, Nike makes 51% of its shoes in Vietnam, which was blocked in August. Factories have been closed longer than initially expected, and brands ranging from On Running to Adidas face leaner inventory as the holiday season approaches, analysts say. Cowen predicts that the supply chain crisis could cut Nike sales by $ 1.3 billion this year. There is an advantage: fewer shoes means less product left over at the end of the season, which means fewer promotions and higher margins. Nike, which has directed much of its sales to its own channels, is in a better position than some competitors to control inventory and prices accordingly. The bottom line: Supply chain issues aside, Nike is way ahead of the pack. But On Runnings’ impressive IPO and the constant number of elite athletes leaving Nike for other brands is a sign that the competition could have a second wind. Third time the charm Savage X Fenty to air their third fashion show on Amazon on September 24

Lingerie brand Rihannas was valued at $ 1 billion in a February funding round

According to Tribe Dynamics, last year’s Amazon fashion show increased brand talk on social media by 78% compared to the previous month. Rihanna and her friends are back. This Friday, some of the world’s greatest musicians, models, drag queens and TikTok stars will appear in the third Savage X Fentys special, again airing on Amazon. The brand used its annual runway shows to contrast with Victorias Secret, who stubbornly held onto a long-outdated view of sexuality. The strategy worked: Savage X Fenty now has a $ 1 billion valuation and ambitious plans to expand into retail. But that first window of opportunity may be closing. Victorias Secret, now an independent company freed from its former leaders and much of its old baggage, is banking on inclusiveness, including a diverse roster of top brand ambassadors. The turnaround of the incumbent giants raises the stakes for Savage X Fenty, which will have to find new ways to keep a grip on its customers now that even the most traditional lingerie brands are modernizing their image, and a host of brands. even newer labels push the boundaries of categories further. The bottom line: Savage X Fenty is no longer the new kid on the block, and has $ 115 million in funding from L Catterton and other heavyweights to take on Victorias Secret, Aerie and other big contenders head-on . The Week Ahead wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected].

