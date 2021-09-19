LFW’s hottest model? A humanoid artist in a shapeshifter biological dress





Pioneering digital fashion house Auroboros takes over the V&A with a growing crystal dress, worn by interactive Android Ai-Da Alexander McQueen and Damien Hirst, Louis Vuitton and Richard Prince, Comme des Garons and Cindy Sherman. The culture of collaborations between artists and fashion houses has a rich and complex history dating back to the 1930s and Elsa Schiaparellis’ long-standing partnership with Salvador Dal. Some artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat have paraded in fashion shows, while others have created famous Tumblr installations in the middle of the desert replicating a Prada store. But what about exploring this notion in the contemporary context of virtual design and digital art? The creators of cyber couture house Auroboros update this old trick by working with the first humanoid artist Ai-Da to present their metamorphic garment in physical form. Presented as part of the 19th London Design Festival, which is currently taking place across the UK capital until September 26, Auroboros has developed a multi-level project both in the physical space of the Victoria & Albert Museum and in the Metaverse . There are several elements, so let’s break it down. In her modeling debut, Android Ai-Da took to a corner of the V & As fashion gallery, where she is currently wearing a custom Auroboros dress. The dress itself will grow in real time through an oxidation process that hardens a special liquid into sparkling and colorful crystals. And while all of this is happening, Ai-Da will be drawing self-portraits, seen through the cameras in her eyes that capture the reflections of the evolving gaze in an adjacent mirror. Along with this performance, visitors can also interact with the robot by asking questions and exploring some of its recent works, including glass sculptures and a computer game golden egg. There’s also an Instagram filter that lets you try out the changing stitching for size and a digital campaign featuring a virtual Ai-da version in Auroboros VR designs. The undeniable star of the show is the physical garment itself, a sculptural mullet dress crafted from recycled plexiglass with crystals, geometric-cut absorbent papers and embroidered panels. The design follows the historic AW21 offering Biomimicry, which became the first VR collection featured on the London Fashion Week program. Ai-da felt really appropriate because she’s both a robot and an artist and this partnership was a great way to embrace what we really stand for in terms of technologies, new possibilities and explore that. what identity is in a digital context. We want to show that the future should not be so dark and dystopian it can be beautiful and it can be fun Paula Sello It’s like an alien plant growing around Ai-da that opens up, revealing what’s hiding underneath and, of course, what’s to come, says Paula Sello, who co-founded Auroboros and shares the role of director. creative with Alissa Aulbekova. Mimicking a blooming flower, the dress will continue to grow and change over the next few days. We have always been interested in the idea of ​​whether clothes can grow, says Aulbekova. This time we focused on crystallization because you can really see it happening in a six to 12 hour period, and there is something so magical and even childish about seeing this process, which can take thousands of years in nature. But how did the idea of ​​Ai-Da shaping the look come about? It’s a perfect match, especially given the times we live in, Sello adds. Ai-da felt really appropriate because she’s both a robot and an artist and this partnership was a great way to embrace what we really stand for in terms of technologies, new possibilities and explore that. what identity is in a digital context. Discussing the post-V&A life of clothing, she teases a virtual future that perfectly reflects the dichotomy of physical craft and digital art that lives under one collection. Surrounded by flowery crystals in technicolor, Sello concludes: We want to show that the future doesn’t have to be so dark and dystopian that it can be beautiful and fun. The installation Auroboros x Ai-Da will be on display in the V&A fashion gallery until September 26. here for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dazeddigital.com/fashion/article/54208/1/auroboros-ss22-london-fashion-design-week-android-artist-v-and-a-digital-couture The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos