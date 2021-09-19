The most important character in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is Dio Brando

JoJo’s bizarre adventure is an animated series with an inexplicable and bizarre level of fame. It’s an absurd story about overly muscular men fighting vampires, gods, rock humans, aliens, and metaphysical and magical “stands”. Sometimes this can all seem like complete nonsense. And yet, her weirdness strikes just the right chord to be lovable. charming and a lot of fun, which has earned the series a very dedicated fan base.

Despite tracking Joestar’s complex family tree, however, JoJo’s bizarre adventure arguably has a completely different star: the first villain and the man of many memes himself, Dio Brando. No matter how many horrible things he does, no matter how many times he dies, Dio has proven to be the kind of character that defines their show. Just as he shaped the history of the Joestar family, so does the series itself.

Who is Dio?

Dio is first introduced in the first season, Ghost blood. He is the son of a criminal who made the noble George Joestar believe that he had helped him and his son survive a stormy night. When his criminal father dies, Dio uses this life debt to live with the Joestars and get a better education and a better life for himself. During this time, he also immediately begins to terrorize Johnathan Joestar, George’s only son. Throughout their childhood, Dio does absolutely heinous things, he beats Johnathan to the end, steals his girlfriend’s first kiss, and kills his dog. However, the character does them with such absurd zeal that he steals every scene. As an adult, he also kills George Joestar and transforms into an immortal vampire threatening to take over the world (as is done). Johnathan is forced to learn a mystical combat technique in order to be able to face him and destroy his body. Jonathan wins, but Dio’s head (yes, just his head) and a vampiric minion eventually take over and burn down Johnathan’s honeymoon cruise, making it seem like the two rivals have finally fought.

Dio’s influence

Despite his “death” in the first season, Dio’s activities influence almost everyone else. JoJo’s bizarre adventure, spanning six parts, seven seasons and seven generations of Joestars. That doesn’t even include the two parallel world manga series that the creator derived from, Hirohiko Araki, did. He was the main villain of Ghost blood and Stardust Crusaders. His use of the vampiric mask awakened the mainstays of Combat tendency, his mighty bow sparked trouble in Kosuke’s hometown in The diamond is unbreakable. He fathered the main character of Golden Wind, Giorno Giovanna, and one of his fiercest sidekicks is the next main villain Ocean of stone. Without Dio, literally, none of these crazy adventures would have happened to the Joestar family. The man has been dead since Season 4 and yet major plot segments revolve around him throughout Season 7. Even in the smooth reboot of the timeline, Steel ball stroke, Deigo (Dio) Brando is a major antagonist for fellow racer Johnny Joestar.

It’s not just the influence in the story either. There are plenty of meta-examples of Dio’s conception and history that bleed into other parts of the series. For example, all the others by Jojo bad guys tend to be bombastic, egotistical, and subject to extreme violence. These are common traits among the wicked, but the valains in by Jojo They also wear stark fashion choices, and five of the top seven villains have platinum blonde or white hair. It seems like a pretty distinct style that Dio has launched, doesn’t it? However, on the whole of by Jojo stories, there is one in which Dio is not involved: JoJoLion. However, the main incident prompting the story, Josefumi and Kira merging into one, is a reminder that Dio took the body of Johnathan Joestar to become a stronger being than before. Being a Joestar, of course, Josefumi’s intentions were noble, not nefarious, but the plot is still the same: to start a story with a bodily fusion.

Everyone loves Dio

There are two reasons why Dio has become a staple of the series: not only do fans love him, but it’s clear the author loves him too. In JOJO ! GO! GO!, a published artbook, highlighting Stardust Crusaders and Golden Wind, Araki named his 10 favorite characters. This included Dio as well as his son, Giorno, and three other characters from Golden Windcrowd-centered story. Even though the author didn’t feel that passionate about Dio, pressure from fans would make him think twice before giving up the character. Dio has easily become one of the most iconic characters on the show, a man who enjoys cruelty, power, and playing God. After all, who else would name their booth “The World”. And once the animated series is on the Internet? He became easily memorable, with his various poses, incredibly mean lines, and stunning facial expressions. If the author had abandoned Dio after Ghost blood, the fans’ reaction to Dio could easily have convinced him to bring him back later.

Dio the immortal

So, yes, Dio is loved and involved in everything. However, Dio has passed away several times now. Doesn’t that mean that it is becoming less important? Yes and no. Dio might be a killable villain, but he also keeps coming back. In the series, it has become clear that, even against all logic, Dio can survive and persevere through many gruesome fates, from house fires to beheading. No series proves it more than Steel ball stroke. There, Diego (Dio) dies not once, but twice. He is killed when he is torn in half by a train, but then Funny Valentine brings back a Dio from a parallel universe. In the end, Dio also dies, but these are the kinds of absurd situations that lead to his many comebacks.

Now the latest series written by Araki, JoJoLion, technically didn’t include Dio at all, but this was the rare exception to Dio’s powerful ripple effect. But if people can just pull Dio Brandos from parallel universes, it’s impossible to say whether or not Dio will return. JoJoLands, Araki’s next series. After all, if we were to accept that there are parallel worlds, something called “Earths,” that would be a great place to explore that. Whether or not it involves a leap into the world, based on his story, Dio could be back anytime and fans would happily welcome him.

