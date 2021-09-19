Fashion
Fashion company behind Ocasio-Cortez’s “Tax the Rich” dress has a habit of not paying taxes: report
TThe company behind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Tax the Rich” gown has a habit of not paying its taxes, according to a report on Saturday.
Designer Aurora James’ company, Brother Vellies, has racked up three open tax mandates in New York for failing to withhold nearly $ 15,000 in income taxes employee paychecks, New York Post reported.
James designed the highly publicized “Tax the Rich” dress for AOC, who wore the dress at the 2021 Met Gala. The event began on September 13 and brought together celebrities, actors and politicians.
The debts were incurred before the pandemic, coming from 2018 and 2019. The company has been hit with 15 warrants in total since 2015. In addition, the Tax service placed six federal links on the company from April 2018 to April 2019, for a total of $ 103,220, specifically citing the company’s failure to pay employee payroll taxes.
Just because they take it off your paycheck doesn’t mean they send it to the government, said David Cenedella, a tax professor at Baruch College. It is definitely not something you want. I wouldn’t say your average business has this. Something went wrong.
James also has a history of rent disputes. A former owner sued James in February 2018 for over $ 5,000 in unpaid rent at his old Manhattan store address. In August 2020, another owner filed papers to evict Brother Vellies from his location in Brooklyn and demanded more than $ 25,000 plus interest to stay beyond the end of the lease, with the matter ultimately settled, according to the outlet.
Brother Vellies did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.
