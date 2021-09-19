Fashion
Gabrielle Union Goes Colorful In Printed Bodycon Dress And Orange Mule Sandals In Miami
Gabrielle Union gave a lesson in color theory with her latest look.
The Being the actress of Mary Jane posted a series of photos on Instagram yesterday while enjoying a vacation in Miami. Outfit side, Union wore a long-sleeved bodycon dress, which featured a blue and red graphic print and eye-catching gold hoops.
More New Shoes
To approach the shoes, Union slipped on a pair of orange mules which added the perfect amount of relaxed edge and color contrast to the overall vibe.
As for the essential style of Unions, it consists of chic and trendy clothes which are also inspired by the fashion of yesteryear. Photos of her in her Instagram feed are riddled fun dresses, loose fits, intricate swimsuits, printed skirts, striking outerwear and effective sportswear. For its essential shoe aesthetic, Union typically wears pointed pumps, stylish boots, heeled sandals, stylish sneakers and stylish slides.
Union has dabbled in fashion projects in the past, including creating a collection for New York & Company. The line included a series of both trendy and classic clothing that appealed to women of all ages in the form of printed kimonos and vibrant jumpsuits.
When not posting photos of herself and her family’s fashion moments on Instagram, she struts the red carpets in dresses from brands including Dundas, Valentino, Raisa & Vanessa, Prada and Giambattista Valli.
Slip on a pair of orange mules and add a splash of color to your Union-inspired outfits.
DSW
To buy: Brelanie Vince Camuto Sandal, $ 99.
Farfetch
To buy: Attico Kaia 100mm mules, $ 661.
Jimmy choo
To buy: Jimmy Choo Avenue 50 mules in burnt orange nappa leather, $ 650.
Click on the gallery to view Gabrielle Unions chic street style over the years.
