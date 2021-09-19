CC Jewelers ‘to stay in the family’ | Business

TRAVERSE CITY With over 40 years of experience in the jewelry industry, Dave Croad has been involved in thousands of wedding engagements, if not 10 times more.

While it’s not always a surprise, the first time the bride-to-be sees the ring is often when the groom asks the question. Most of the time, keeping the wonder in the wonderful moment is not too difficult.

But one proposal was a little different.

The first wrinkle in the bulletproof plan of surprise was that the longtime owner of CC Jewelers was selling the diamond engagement ring to his son, Michael. The second difficulty was that Michael Croad was planning to propose to one of his sales assistants, Nicolina Gardner, who had jokingly texted a picture of the diamond that had caught his eye when he arrived at the store.

Michael Croad quickly texted his father to put the ring aside. Entire store at 1045 S. Garfield Ave. was in on it, with the exception of Gardner, who was shocked to see the ring she adored when Michael Croad asked her to marry him several months later on top of Crystal Mountain.

We were sneaking around Nickis, says Dave Croad proudly.

Everyone in the store knew about it, Gardner said. I had no idea.

This fall, the CC Jewelers store will be owned by Gardner. She takes over the business that Croad has operated in various forms since he bought Coins & Collectibles in 1993. Croad added jewelry sales in 2005 and became CC Jewelers.

Croad sold Coins & Collectibles which opened in 1959 on State Street to Chris Guynn in May 2019. Coins & Collectibles can be found in the adjacent suite.

Croad turned 65 in July and thought it was time to end his career as a jeweler, which began when he took a job with Fox Jewelers in Traverse City in 1979.

It’s time, said Croad, who looks forward to becoming a snowbird and spending more time with his family, which includes five grandchildren and another in October. It was a great ride. I absolutely loved it.

The exact time of the transfer of ownership is not defined. Croad said CC Jewelers was in the middle of a store-wide sale. Croad said it was so he could fund his retirement.

We don’t really know for sure yet, he said. It’s going to last at least another three or four weeks.

But the transfer will certainly take place before the wedding, scheduled for May 21, 2022.

Shell bought the store first, Croad said with a smile.

What makes him the happiest is that CC Jewelers will continue on its momentum, even though the transfer is months away from official.

He’s going to stay in the family and stay as CC Jewelers, said Croad, who moved the business from Cherryland Center in December 2012.

Didn’t plan to go anywhere, Gardner said of the building his future stepfather bought from Lauren Hanna Interiors. Have always been on the corner of Carver and South Garfield and look forward to serving the area for many years to come.

Everyone was very happy to know that we were staying open.

Gardner said any difference at CC Jewelers after the sale would be minor. She said the store was looking to hire more staff, in part to replace Croad.

We have the widest selection of bridal jewelry and that won’t change, Gardner said. There will be subtle changes. We don’t want to shock our customers, but to keep growing.

Gardner said one of its top brands, Gabriel and Co., will stay in the store. She also plans to expand the brand to more fashion and men’s lines. And she plans to expand the offerings of designers like Kattan Jewelry and Diamond Emotions.

I am very excited and looking forward to seeing the future, Gardner said. Not just what’s going on, but what Dave has already established.

Would continue to wear some of the same brands. But we intend to bring some new lines of fashion jewelry and also add another line for men.

Neither Croad nor Gardner had any jewelry career plans.

Croad, a Central Michigan University graduate with a teaching certificate, turned down a job as a science teacher and coach in the Kalamazoo area to head north. He came to Traverse City after the school year started in September, accepted the job at Fox Jewelers the first part of October, and never returned to class.

Gardner, who is approaching eight years in the jewelry industry and has been with CC for 3 years, holds an Associate’s Degree in Design from Baker College.

Neither of us intended to be in jewelry, Gardner said. We both fell into it. We both found it to be a passion. This eye for detail and design probably helps in jewelry.

Croad, whose work at Fox Jewelers brought him to Wisconsin as a district supervisor, said the business has changed in many ways over the years. All the different advertising avenues were one change he cited. The other concerns the Internet.

As for the actual business, with internet sales, jewelry has become a commodity rather than a symbol of love, Croad said. You order a piece of jewelry on the Internet, there is no real emotion in what you choose.

Croad said the engagement buying customer has also changed. He said 75 percent of sales were from guys who came in blind with no idea what she wanted.

Then it turned into brides-to-be selecting three or four engagement rings that they liked for the groom while waiting to choose. Then it was the mothers and friends who came with the future bride.

Now we are seeing more and more couples, said Croad, who said he decided it was time to retire when he realized he was selling engagement rings to children. couples he had fitted decades earlier.

Gardner said these are the kind of customers who created and supported the store.

CC Jewelers has been what it is with the support of the community, Gardner said. They remember the service and quality we bring to the area, not to mention the selection.

Croad returned to the area in 1992 when he purchased the three-unit Pleasure Time Resort on Spider Lake. A year later, he bought Coins & Collectibles, ultimately shortening the name with a possible eye on one of his children taking over the business.

It was CC Coins & Collectibles, Croad said. Then we threw away the ampersand and it became CC Jewelers.

CC Jewelers has become a family business in another way. Her daughter, Sarah Cutler, and her husband, Jeff, opened CC Jewelers Manistee in 2017 at 395 River St.

Soon the Traverse City store will be in the family as well, and generational engagement stories can continue, even if one of those stories belongs to the future owner.

Bridal is the funniest thing to do, Gardner said. Each couple is unique. They all have a story: how they met, how he planned to propose.