Catherine Zeta-Jones shines positively in low-cut silk dress as countdown to celebratory occasion

Hanna Fillingham Catherine Zeta-Jones looked amazing in a silk dress in a photo posted to Instagram ahead of a celebratory event

Catherine zeta jones can’t wait to hit the red carpet on Sunday night to attend the Emmys. MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones gets fans talking as she shares a photo of her dashing older brother The Chicago actress shared a countdown on Instagram to the celebratory occasion, showing off some of her best red carpet looks over the years. In one photo, the actress looked stunning in a lace-trimmed silk dress and looked really radiant with natural makeup. Loading the player … VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks amazing in a bikini in Spain Other dresses included a strapless red dress and a gold-embellished dress, which had been worn to the Golden Globes and the Oscars. MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Sprawling Garden in $ 4.5 Million New York Home Looks Like Wonderland FOLLOWING: Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals special skill resulting from latest achievement In legend, Catherine asked her followers to guess what color she will wear on the red carpet later. “Some of my favorite looks over the years. What color do you think I’m wearing tonight? “She wrote. Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas will both be in attendance at the glitzy event on Sunday. Catherine Zeta-Jones looked amazing on the red carpet in a comeback post Michael shared a photo of himself flying from New York to LA ahead of the party. MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones surprises with natural hair, hints at transformation The couple recently returned home to New York after several months in Spain. They stayed in their holiday home in Mallorca and had a wonderful time with Catherine’s family from Wales also coming for part of the stay. It has been an eventful time for the family, as Catherine and Michael have recently become empty nests after their youngest child, daughter Carys, left home for college. Chicago actress to attend Emmys with husband Michael Douglas Catherine admitted that she felt emotional before her daughter’s first day of college, but just as incredibly excited for her. The actress shared an upbeat social media post marking the milestone, writing, “First day of college class today for freshman and senior alias Carys and Dylan. every second. I love you and I’m so proud of you. “ Catherine’s daughter Carys recently went to college The post was accompanied by a photo of the siblings kissing on a street believed to be in Rhode Island, where Dylan attends Brown University, and arrived just days after Catherine admitted she was in tears helping Carys pack his bags. Posting to her 3.8 million subscribers, the Hollywood actress said the milestone has prompted her to revisit old family videos. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

