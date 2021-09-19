Fashion
Three men convicted of federal charges in connection with spate of home burglaries in Maryland and Georgia – CBS Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Authorities have announced that three men have been convicted of conspiracy and transporting stolen goods taken in a series of burglaries in Maryland and Georgia.
Demar Brown, 37, of Paterson, NJ and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jahson Fields, 37, of Atlanta, and Kamar Beckles, 35, of Teaneck, NJ, were all convicted after a 10-day trial.
READ MORE: No injuries reported following partial collapse of Fells Point restaurant
Authorities say the trio broke into at least 20 homes in Baltimore County and Georgia and stole at least $ 850,000 in property.
According to the evidence, from November 29, 2017 to January 26, 2018, the defendants committed a series of break-ins in order to steal property, including money, foreign currency, safes, jewelry, handbags. and designer clothes, personal electronics, collectibles, personal identity documents and sentimental valuables.
Authorities said the defendants plan to sell the stolen goods out of state for cash.
Witnesses said the defendant wore masks and gloves during break-ins and communicated with each other using two-way radios and cell phones. One of them usually stayed in the getaway car. Officials said the trio will also rent hotel rooms in Maryland to store stolen goods until they are transported out of state.
Brown and Beckles took the property to two residences in Winston-Salem that Brown had access to. The defendants were arrested on January 26, 2018, near two recently burglarized residences. Brown was arrested after officers responding to the burglary noticed a dark green Ford Explorer with North Carolina tags traveling slowly down the street.
The car was identical to a vehicle seen in surveillance footage from some of the previous break-ins. 7 After a short vehicle chase, Brown was finally arrested after attempting to flee the SUV.
Beckles and Fields were arrested after they were found in a nearby wooded area, about half a mile from one of the houses that were broken into.
Officials said that at the time of his arrest, Beckles was wearing a separate jacket with a reflective emblem on the back that was identical to the badge seen in surveillance footage from some of the previous break-ins.
READ MORE: AL Wild-Card leads Red Sox rally after Os 8-6
A subsequent search of each defendant revealed hotel key cards and one of the defendants had over $ 1,000 in cash in his sock. Brown also had a hotel breakfast ticket matching the key card where law enforcement learned Beckles had rented two rooms in his name.
A search warrant for the rented rooms was executed and the second search of one of the rooms took place a few days later. During the search, officials recovered jewelry stolen from a residence on January 25, 2018, property from houses burgled in Milton, Ga. On January 24, and property from houses burgled in Baltimore County on December 28. 2017, December 29. 2017, January 9, 2018 and January 10, 2018.
A mask, a pair of gloves, a diamond tester, a scale and a gold test kit were also recovered. In the second room, they found a Fields license, mail in Beckles’ name, and various phones among other things.
On January 27, 2018, officials executed a search warrant on the Ford Explorer driven by Brown the day before. There, they found various tools and clothing to use in the context of burglaries, including a pry bar, drill and hole saw, mallet, three scissors, a reciprocating saw, several pairs of gloves, black knit hats, a balaclava style mask, two-way radios and flashlights, among others.
Authorities also found numerous items stolen from two burglaries the day before, as well as notes about a pawnshop and jewelry store in North Carolina.
On January 30, 2018, law enforcement obtained search and seizure warrants for the Browns’ residences in Winston-Salem. There, they found property from three heists in Baltimore County, including many fine jewelry.
Evidence on the nine phones seized from the defendants, the SUV and the defendants’ hotel rooms showed, among other things, that Brown and Beckles were photographing numerous jewelry and other items taken during some of the break-ins.
Only part of this stolen goods was recovered and returned to its owners. However, for a few victims, the vast majority of their property has not yet been recovered.
NO MORE NEWS: Eric Eoin Marques, 36, sentenced to 27 years in prison for conspiring to advertise child pornography
Each accused faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for conspiracy and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for each count of interstate transportation of stolen property or attempted interstate transportation of stolen property.
|
Sources
2/ https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2021/09/19/three-men-convicted-of-federal-charges-in-connection-with-a-series-of-home-burglaries-committed-in-maryland-georgia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]