Erdem’s Spring 2022 collection marked 15th year in fashion – WWD





Thank goodness he didn’t hire a shaman to stop the rain from his London fashion show. As the first mannequins entered the colonnade of the British Museum in their immaculate, vaguely Edwardian English embroidery ensembles, two rainbows arched across the evening sky, adding to a dreamlike atmosphere for the Erdem fashion show Moralıoğlu marking the 15th anniversary of its brand Erdem. The designer had two English eccentrics pinned to his backstage moodboard – Edith Sitwell and Ottoline Morrell, the former preferring medieval-style clothing, and the latter Edwardian and Victorian silhouettes. The two women were not in tune with the fashion of their time, which only fueled the intrigue of Moralıoğlu. Granted, her floral wallpapers, long fishtail skirts, and wheel hats are worlds – and centuries – far away from what models wear outside of work. Still, this was a collection that seemed more accessible than costume – and immediately registered as summery – all that crisp cotton eyelet carved into cinched silhouettes that gently etched their period origins, a Basque with ruffles here; a dramatic rear arc there. The show had a self-confidence and felt more lively than usual. Spot Lindsey Wixson in a cotton bra top and garden party flared skirt. Otherwise, the understated slip dresses had other bra-shaped tops, the multiple straps adding a thrill of sensuality and a graphic touch. The designer sprinkled with a few looks from his new menswear line, including sleeveless mohair sweaters and denim-style pants adorned with botanical patterns or subtle flocking. The clothes seemed current, executed with the same sobriety as the collection for women. Moralıoğlu seemed delighted to be back with a live parade, excited: “To see the hustle and bustle of something moving is a beautiful thing.” He has become one of the pillars of the London scene and one of its rare successes. According to Companies House, the official UK business register, in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Erdem’s turnover was £ 11.7million and the business was profitable. Kristen McMenamy, as tall and eccentric as Sitwell and Morrell, was poured into a pink puff-sleeve gown studded with jet beads and waited for the designer to finish her press scrum before making a confession: “The rainbow – sky was so strong, I think I may have missed one of the dresses.

