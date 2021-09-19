Fashion
“My mother-in-law changed her dress at my wedding”
A bride was shaken by the behavior of her mother-in-law before her wedding. The problems started after she and her fiance took her away stepmom shopping for a dress to wear to the wedding.
“My husband and I went shopping before with my MIL to help her choose and pay for her dress,” she writes on Reddit’s “Not the A-hole” thread. “We wanted to make sure she chose something from our color scheme for the pictures and appropriate.”
During the shopping trip, the bride tells her stepmother “Tried to choose several flashy dresses or very short and inappropriate dresses”.
“In the end, she had chosen one that she liked, that was appropriate and in the color scheme,” continues the bride.
The bride did not know it, her mother-in-law had secretly bought a second dress which she describes as “white covered with sequins”.
She says it was her brother-in-law who noticed the extra dress hanging and told him about it, asking him what to do.
“I told her not to let her change her dress,” she wrote. “He put the dress in the car until she had a fit and ended up changing anyway.
“Several wedding guests commented on how ridiculous it was for her to change her dress, like she was the bride.”
The bride says it has been “just over a year” since the wedding and her mother-in-law continues to apologize for the incident.
“At this point, the wedding has lasted a little over a year and she still talks about that change of dress every time we see her,” says the bride. “Demand an apology for trying to stop him. I still have to apologize.”
Her mother-in-law reportedly told the bride that she “needed to change her dress because it was also HER day as the mother of the groom”.
“She said ‘how dare we RUIN this day for her because it’s also her special day trying to stop the change’.”
The bride asked Reddit subscribers if she was wrong in trying to prevent her stepmother from changing her dress during her wedding.
“I can’t believe a giant glass of red wine wasn’t mysteriously spilled on the dress, because that’s what would have happened if it had been my wedding,” wrote one.
“The other good thing is to give the little kids a nice hot chocolate and when they are good and picky then at the offending party with a happy” granny / aunt etc. wants a hug! ”suggested another.
One Reddit follower called the stepmother’s behavior “immature and ridiculous.”
“I would probably do some sort of ‘This AGAIN?’ moment, or “Here we go, it’s time to revisit the dress! Or time her until she talks about it, and pretend that you and your husband had a bet on how long it would take before the dress.” ‘she talks about it. “
Another suggests, “You should plan like 4 outfit changes for Christmas Day, all bright white. Kill it with comedy.”
“I am completely baffled by the actions of your MIL,” said one. “If anyone needs to apologize, it’s her.
“It looks like a nightmare, but at the end of the day people act like they’re going to act,” says another. “It would have been better to focus on all the other parts of your amazing day and roll your eyes at his antics.
“She is blowing clearly, but I don’t understand how you can control an adult who does what he wants despite sound logic and manners. People like that like all kind of attention and it seems best to ignore it and to let it wither on the vine than to feed it. “
