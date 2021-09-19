Men’s golf, Austin Greaser Champs at Olympia Fields

Austin Lubricator drilled 168 yards for a birdie on the last hole to clinch medal honors and lead the University of North Carolina men’s golf team to a three-stroke victory at the Olympia Fields / Fighting Illini Invitational on Sunday on the Olympia Fields North course.

The victory was the first in Greaser’s college career and gave Carolina their first individual and team championship title for the second Sunday in a row. Last week, the fifth year terminal Ryan gerard was the individual winner and UNC won the tag team championship at Duke in the Rod Myers Invitational.

Greaser’s birdie was only the 10th on the 18th hole of the three-day tournament.

This is the first time UNC has won back-to-back tournaments since Bridgestone Collegiate in Greensboro in October 2014 and the Sea Best Invitational in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. In February 2015.

This is the first time that two Tar Heels have won back-to-back tournament medals since the fall of 2014, when freshmen Ben Griffin won the Intercollegiate Tar Heel at Chapel Hill and William Register won the Primland Collegiate Invitational at Meadows. of Dan, Virginia.

Carolina entered Sunday’s final round with a three-stroke lead over Arizona State. The Tar Heels shot 1 in 281 today, which tied the Sun Devils for the second best score of the round (Stanford was 1 under 279). Overall, the Tar Heels shot 283-278-281 to win 2 over par 842.

UNC was leading by four strokes in the middle of today’s round, but only managed one birdie (par Stone fountain ) on a four-hole stretch of 10-13, when Arizona State took a shot. However, the Tar Heels had six birdies on the last five holes, two each by freshman Gerard. David Ford and lubricator ( Dougie Ergood also made two birdies on his last three holes).

UNC entered the tournament ranked # 4 in the Bushnell / Golfweek Coaching Poll. The reigning NCAA champion and Pepperdine ranked No.1 tied for eighth at 22 above par, Oklahoma State No.2 was third at 11, Arizona State no. No. 3 was second at 5, Texas No. 5 was seventh at 18, and Illinois No. 10, the host school, was 11 at 25.

“Coach (Matt) Clark and I are so happy for our guys,” said head coach Andrew DiBitetto . “It was a big win because of the terrain, but also because it is a very demanding and difficult major championship golf course. Every shot requires total focus and attention, especially under pressure and especially on the later ones. holes, which are incredibly difficult. Just like last weekend, our guys remained calm and confident throughout the final round and under pressure. “

For the second day in a row, three Tar Heels shot below par in the 60s on Sunday. Gerard led with a 68 to tie for seventh (73-69-68, par 210), Greaser shot 69 and second Stone fountain also shot 69 to equalize for the 24th (73-73-69, 5 of 215).

Greaser, a junior from Vandalia, Ohio, was the only competitor in the 81-man field to shoot under par in all three rounds. The 2021 U.S. amateur finalist previously finished runner-up in fall 2019 at the Turning Stone Tiger Invitational in Verona, NY, on his first college start and had seven more Top 10 placements during his college career. He shot 69-68-69 to finish 4 under 206, two strokes ahead of JP Cave of Alabama and David Puig and Cameron Sisk of Arizona State.

Greaser started day one in the lead, but was even par on his lap with a one-shot lead before the last hole, which easily played out as the toughest on Sunday, nearly a half-stroke over. of the by. He missed the fairway with his drive and had to come back into play from the side, but hit an overturned 7 iron in the wind that rolled into the cup for a birdie 3 and two-stroke margin of victory.

“Austin has been playing terrific golf for a long time now,” says DiBitetto. “We’re all thrilled that he gets his first collegiate victory and does it so spectacularly by stepping down on 18 and making it to a golf course where he plans to compete in major championships in the future. . “

Ford tied for 10th place at 1 of 211 (68-68-75). UNC was the only team on the pitch with three players in the top 10 and four in the top 25.

Greaser and Gerard both had 12 birdies, one off the top of the tournament (Ergood was next with 11). Greaser tied for the tournament lead in par 4 with a score of 2 under and was 2 under on par 3 holes.

The Tar Heels return to action October 4-6 at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Johnson, Ark.

“Our guys are doing it the right way,” says DiBitetto. “They work very hard and they work hard on the right things for each of them individually. As coaches, it’s great to see them all rewarded for their commitment and diligence so far this season. we also know it’s a long season and we still have many ways to improve. “

It was Carolina’s ninth victory in five seasons as head coach of DiBitetto.