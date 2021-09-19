Best Dressed 2021 Emmys, From The Crowns Emma Corrin To Nicole Byer





After a year of virtual ceremonies and socially distanced red carpets, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here. As the highly anticipated annual ceremony kicks off, keep an eye out for the best-dressed stars of the small screen as they arrive at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event, which celebrates television’s top talent, was largely virtual last year due to coronavirus restrictions. The Television Academy has authorized an in-person event this year, although attendance was limited to around 600 guests. Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host, with The crown and The Mandalorian at the top of the nominations this year. The stars of popular new series also made the cut, with Anya Taylor Joy as the lead actress for her performance in The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgertons Rege-Jean Page nominated for Best Leading Actor. Here are the best dressed stars at the 2021 Emmys Awards. Nicole byer Nicole Byer at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images) Nicole byer wears a purple tulle Christian Siriano dress with a dramatic drag and ruffle trim. The I have arrived! star is the first black woman to be nominated for the Outstanding Hostess for a Reality TV Show. Stopping to speak to reporters on the red carpet, she revealed that the designer made the dress in her favorite color. Byer completed her look with a matching purple eyeshadow. Gillian anderson Gillian Anderson at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images) Gillian anderson, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The crown, arrived wearing an off-white skirt and crop-top set from Chlo. The sleeveless cropped top features long white and black tassels, which match the trim of her flowy skirt. Her blonde hair has been styled in loose curls, with nude makeup completing the look. White room Zuri Hall at the 73rd Emmy Awards (Getty Images) TV host and producer Zuri Hall arrived wearing a silver jumpsuit from Lebanese designer Rani Zakhem. The couture piece features long sleeves, a plunging neckline and slit legs. She completed the look with silver diamond heeled sandals and a matching manicure. Josh OConnor Josh OConnor at the Emmy Awards (Getty Images) Josh OConnor, who is shortlisted for Best Lead Actor for his portrayal of Prince Charles in The crown, wears a full Loewe look. The costume includes a black tailcoat with leather lapels and matching black pants and leather loafers. Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, he said he chose to wear a black flower around his neck instead of a bow tie. Billy Porter Billy Porter at the 73rd Emmy Awards (Getty Images) If there is anyone who does not hesitate to make an entrance, it is Pose actor Billy Porter. The 51-year-old arrived in a custom black Ashi look with wide leg pants, black gloves and dramatic winged arms. Porter told reporters the wings were supposed to go down to the ground, but it didn’t work. But I like it better, he added. He accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including a large diamond encrusted necklace and a full earring. He completed the look with a shimmering emerald green clutch. Emma Corrin Emma Corrin at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images) Emma Corrin wears a bespoke lemon yellow Miu Miu dress with a matching cap and pointy heels. The star of the look, however, is The crown stars razor-sharp black manicure that contrasts perfectly with the pastel hue of their dress. They kept their makeup minimal with a pink blush and nude lips.

