Fashion Fusion – five cultures in four minutes





Fashion Unites is a short film loaded with meanings that define it more as a time capsule than a fleeting recording of fashion trends. There are clues to his backstory in his credits; five layers of Australian cultural heritage led by director Atong Atem and Antuong Nguyen’s film production company Silky Jazz, and in its elegantly slow flow of varied models drifting and dancing between moody interiors, a grand staircase and a Lush Victorian garden in sync with an exquisite, tumbling piano sheet music by composer Kai Chen Lim. “It’s a fashion film, yes, but with a subtle language of diversity woven through it,” says its fashion editor, freelance stylist and consultant Stuart Walford. “It’s timeless.” Stuart inherited the project almost two years ago from famous Melbourne stylist Virginia Dowzer. COVID-19 had disrupted plans in its original dossier, commissioned by Creative Victoria and Melbourne’s five major multicultural museums, to stage a fashion show. “We wanted to bring museums together in a room that would unite them in a common message,” says Fran Kerlin of Creative Victoria. “Bringing together different cultures for a common goal; showcase their cultural heritages through the history of fashion. “ The title Fashion unites was chosen, according to Fran, because that’s precisely what he does. When Stuart Walford took over Fashion unites, the brief had turned from a show into a film more suited to COVID, but it was not disappointed. “No, the lifespan of the project is much more than a 10 minute in-person fashion show,” he says, “Now it’s kind of a time capsule that can exist indefinitely.” Stuart began by connecting the Hellenic, Italian, Jewish, Islamic, Chinese and Vietnamese museums with creators, models and designers having a common heritage. “It was important that the idea of ​​diversity was not just in front of the lens,” he says, “not just in the image, but in the voices and hands that worked together to create the work.” He also insisted Fashion unites be treated primarily as a fashion film with a strong cultural backstory, and not as a didactic cultural film with an accessory fashion backstory. “I think its message is more powerful if it’s subtle,” he says, “if the language of diversity is woven from end to end.” Unlike most fashion films, Fashion unites should also be timeless to ensure the durability of its message. Stuart tackled this by ordering his mix of independent labels from Melbourne; Alexi Freeman, Dom Bagnato, MNDATORY, Chris Ran Lin, Estelle Michaelides, Material by Product, Leah Hertzberg and William Thi among them, to bring designs more typical of their aesthetic than the current trends or season. “Dom Bagnato’s, for example, comes from his archives from the 1980s,” he says. Kim Clark’s was from her RMIT graduate collection and Victoria Triantafyllou designed a custom piece for Fashion unites. “ Stream online through the Multicultural Museums Victoria website as part of its Zooming In film festival, Zooming Out, www.mmv.org.au. For more information on local fashion, subscribe to our e-news. Find more stories on the website at creative.vic.gov.au/resources/fashion-industry-news/.

